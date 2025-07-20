Denver Broncos 5-game stretch in 2025 could be a 'do or die' for the team

The Denver Broncos have a clear five-game stretch in the 2025 NFL Season that could truly make or break their season. Even with a tougher schedule, there is always an opportunity or two to take advantage of a weaker team. The Broncos do have a manageable schedule - it's not the hardest or easiest by any means.

Well, the team seeks to improve on their shocking 10-7 season in 2024. Some folks have predicted the Broncos to compete for and win the AFC West, and with them not having won the division since 2015, a title has long avoided the franchise.

Roster-wise, Denver stacks up with the Kansas City Chiefs quite nicely, but they simply have to go out there and prove they belong. Fortunately for the Broncos, this five-game stretch could give them a great shot to get things going in 2025.

The Denver Broncos have an opening with this five-game stretch

Here is the five-game stretch I am talking about:



Week 6 @ New York Jets

Week 7 vs. New York Giants

Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 9 @ Houston Texans

Week 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 7-10 would present an even better chance, as the Broncos would play three of those four games at home right in the middle of the season. The team has an international game against the New York Jets in Week 6, but it is pretty easily arguable that the Broncos are better than all five of these teams heading into 2025.

We did see this team win five games in a row in 2023 and have two separate win streaks of three and four games in 2024. Denver can get quite hot under Sean Payton, and this five-game stretch could present a realistic shot at a five-game win streak or even a stellar 4-1 stretch. If the Broncos hope to contend for the AFC West title in 2025, these games could decide it.