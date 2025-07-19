3 Broncos' players AFC West foes will regret not acquiring this offseason

The Denver Broncos definitely got to work acquiring some key players in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Denver absolutely went all-in this offseason, but they weren't irresponsible with their moves. They didn't throw money around in free agency and actually very smartly constructed some of their free agency deals.

Their 2025 NFL Draft also saw the team hone in on some very specific archetypes - players that fit very specific needs for the short and long-term. They also seemed to 'steal' a player or two from their AFC West rivals as well.

Let's look at three current Denver Broncos players their AFC West rivals will regret not acquiring.

These Denver Broncos could make the rest of the AFC West look like fools

JK Dobbins, RB

The momentum was trending toward the Los Angeles Chargers bringing JK Dobbins back in 2025. He ran for over 900 yards and nine touchdowns in 13 games in 2024. Dobbins has struggled with injuries but is a very efficient RB when on the field. Well, the Chargers signed Najee Harris and drafted Omarion Hampton in the 2025 NFL Draft. Harris is not an explosive player and has a limited ceiling as a runner, and Hampton definitely had some concerns coming into the NFL.

The Chargers might soon regret not doing more to keep JK Dobbins in LA.

Evan Engram, TE

Another player that the Denver Broncos seemed to steal from the LA Chargers was Evan Engram, who was shockingly cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both LA and Denver expressed interest in the veteran tight end, but the Broncos did more to push the deal over the finish line, and the Chargers' TE room now looks pretty weak heading into 2025.

Jahdae Barron, CB

You could legitimately argue that the rest of the AFC West all had or still have a cornerback need. Now yes, Denver did pick before the Chargers and Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean LA or KC couldn't have traded in front of Denver. Barron may end up being the best defensive back to come out of this class, and he joins an already loaded Denver secondary.

Barron can play all over the place and is quite intelligent as well, so you get the sense that he's going to come through multiple times during his rookie season with a key interception or defended pass to stall out a drive.