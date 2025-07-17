Broncos all-time great found a team for 2025 (but not who you think)

The Denver Broncos are still seeing some of their former players latch on with new teams, and this all-time great just became the latest.

Von Miller was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 NFL Season, and he helped the Rams win the Super Bowl in the first year of the Matthew Stafford era. Miller then signed with the Buffalo Bills and played for them from 2022-2024, and he was actually quite productive during that stretch.

Miller's 17-game average when in Buffalo turned out to be 6.6 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 10.9 QB hits, so he still does have some value as a pass rusher. And just recently, the former Denver Broncos all-time great ended up finding a home for the 2025 NFL Season.

Denver Broncos legend Von Miller is on the Washington Commanders

Von Miller himself also broke the news that he was signing with the Washington Commanders, and he did it in the most amazing way possible:

Yep, that is Miller in a jersey edit wearing the no. 24, and I think we all know what he was trying to do here. Miller joins one of the oldest teams in the NFL in the Washington Commanders, a team that won 14 total games in the 2024 NFL Season and actually game just one game shy of the Super Bowl. This team has a star QB in the making in Jayden Daniels, and with Miller signing, it's clear that Washington is going to make an all-in push on the Super Bowl.

Champ Bailey and Von Miller played together in Denver in the 2011-2013 seasons, so while it was a short time, those teams were quite legendary and even all-time great Broncos teams. Denver ended up losing in the Super Bowl back in 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks, but Miller helped lead an all-time great defense to the championship just two years later.

With Von Miller now on yet another contender, he clearly hopes to win his third Super Bowl trophy, which would only further is Hall of Fame case.