Troubling Patrick Mahomes stat is music to the Broncos ears for the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos hope to overtake the Kansas City Chiefs in 2025, and this could be spurred if Patrick Mahomes continues to regress.

Statistically speaking, Patrick Mahomes just has not been all that great over the last two seasons, but what still makes him and the Chiefs so successful is their ability to play situational football better than any other team in the NFL, and this is especially true when the playoffs roll around.

At this point, you have to just wonder if the Chiefs would rather skip the regular season and just fast-forward to the postseason. They have become experts in chalking up a ton of regular season wins even when the team doesn't play all that well. In 2024, they won all of their one-score games in the regular season in route to a 15-2 record.

But getting blown out in the Super Bowl did throw a wrench into things. Well, as we head into 2025, you also have to wonder if, slowly but surely, the wheels are starting to fall off of Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes isn't accurate when throwing it 10+ yards down the field

In 2024, Patrick Mahomes was one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL when throwing the ball 10 yards down the field or more:

Least accurate QBs when targeting an open receiver 10+ yards downfield [2024]



1. Deshaun Watson (34.4% accurate throw rate)

2. PATRICK MAHOMES (34.5%)

3. Cooper Rush (34.7%)

4. Anthony Richardson (34.9%)

5. Gardner Minshew (37.5%)

6. Daniel Jones (37.7%)

7. Spencer Rattler… pic.twitter.com/OPJstIrk4c — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) July 16, 2025

Yes, that is Mahomes in a list grouped up with Deshaun Watson, Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, and his current backup Gardner Minshew. Part of the regression as a passer may partly be due to the departure of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins a few years ago.

The Chiefs also haven't had great wide receivers since then and have just had some overall inconsistencies on the offensive side of the ball, and this has been present at each position. GM Brett Veach, in my opinion, really hasn't done that great of a job at keeping the offense in a good spot personnel-wise.

He seems to have relied too much on Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid, but perhaps relying too much on the player has also put a dent into some of his production.