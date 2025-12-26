Denver Broncos' 13th win gets them closer to all-time franchise history

This Denver Broncos team is simply different, and I feel like we are saying that every single week, but it's true - the Broncos simply find a way to win, and since we are this late into the season, Denver winning close consistently is who this team is.

We may not always like it or may not always understand why this happens, but it does. The Broncos responded nicely overall after a brutal Week 16 loss. Sure, this game was a back-and-forth mess, and it did not need to be, but this game was also on a short week and against a divisional rival.

With the win, Denver moves to 13-3 on the season and has now officially hit some all-time franchise history.

The 2025 Broncos now have the second-most wins in a season in team history

Here are all of the seasons with 13 wins or more by the Denver Broncos in the history of the franchise, which began back in the 1960 season:



1998: 14-2

2025: 13-3

2013: 13-3

2012: 13-3

2005: 13-3

1996: 13-3

1984: 13-3

One of these years ended in the Super Bowl, which was 1998. In the other seasons, going from 2013 and down the rest of the list, the Broncos lost the Super Bowl, lost in the divisional round, lost in the conference championship round, and again lost in the divisional round twice more.

The Broncos are still in the driver's seat for the AFC West title and the first overall seed in the conference as well, which is awesome. With a win over the LA Chargers in Week 18, both things are clinched, and Denver could then get a first-round bye into the Divisional Round and homefield advantage throughout the playoffs.

But in terms of team history, only the 1984 Denver Broncos were able to win 14 games in a season. No Broncos' team ever won 15 games, but that can't be accomplished this year. It's neat to see just how successful this team has been in 2025, as wins are wins no matter how they might feel.