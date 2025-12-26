Broncos' Week 17 win over Chiefs snaps a decade-long streak of misery

The Denver Broncos simply had to win this game - after a brutal loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team had a quick turnaround for Week 17 and had to travel halfway across the country for the game. It was, by no means, good circumstances for a game, but that's simply how the schedule works out sometimes.

The game began with a long scoring drive that resulted in three points, and then it quickly turned into another one of those games, and I think Broncos Country knows that feeling big-time. Well, while the game did not exactly go how we wanted it to go, a win is a win, and Denver has now swept the Kansas City Chiefs.

And when you look back at the history over the last 10, 11 seasons, the Broncos just snapped an insanely long streak of Chiefs' misery...

The Denver Broncos just snapped a decade-long streak of misery going against the Kansas City Chiefs

The Denver Broncos beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season, but in that season, the last time Denver won the Super Bowl, they did lose at home to the Chiefs. Denver snapped this decade-long streak.

Furthermore, they also snapped a streak that dated back to 2014 - the 2014 season was the last time that the Broncos swept the Chiefs in a season. Both streaks came to an end tonight, and since the start of the 2024 NFL Season, Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos are 3-1 against the Chiefs.

It's clear that Denver has cracked the code a bit, and it's a great thing, as these AFC West games are only going to be closer and closer, because it's hard to imagine that both the Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders are going to be this bad for much longer.

The Broncos did a lot for themselves with this Week 17 victory, including snapping two big-time streaks.