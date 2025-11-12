Dave Logan just said what Broncos' fans need to hear about Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos had a bad offensive performance in a primetime slot for the NFL world to see. They won the game, got to 8-2, and now, the sky is falling. It's honestly been a weak to forget, especially on social media.

We've all overreacted about Bo Nix and the offense this week, and surely in previous weeks as well. With most things, the truth with the offensive struggles and the second-year QB is probably somewhere in the middle. Nix has not played all that well this year, but there are other offensive issues that need talked about.

However, because Nix is the starting QB, he is obviously getting the most attention, fair or not, but a Denver Broncos all-time legend just said what we all needed to hear about Nix and the offense, and it's really a breath of fresh air, logic, and reason.,

Dave Logan thinks Bo Nix and the offense will turn it around

Recently on with KOA, Dave Logan truly said what we all needed to hear. Not only did he say that the Broncos can go far with its great defense, but he also offered some reason for hope on the offensive side of the ball:

Dave Logan has a message for those who are losing faith in Bo Nix: Be patient 😏 pic.twitter.com/g909rBw54Y — KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) November 11, 2025

Here is a snippet of what Logan had to say:

"But I do think there going to figure things out to the level of being able to stay on the field, sustain some drives, and find ways to score points. I think the coaching is too creative and good... I know some people that are out on Bo Nix. I'm not one of them. I'm really not, and I'm not taking the house side here..."

Sure, it's easy to say that Bo Nix is going to figure it out, but it's nice to hear it from someone who has been around the game for decades now. No matter how you slice it, the offense has been good enough to win eight games. Bo Nix has thrown the fourth-most touchdown passes this year. He also ranks 14th in yards and has taken just 10 sacks, which is the best mark among starting QBs this year.

While it's also easy to say that "Bo Nix sucks," the truth is, he doesn't. He and the offense had a shaky performance on a primetime stage, so more eyes saw it. With Denver having played so many games the past couple of months and riding a seven-game win streak, the emotional and physical exhaustion has to play a part here.

Fortunately, the Broncos are in a stretch where they play just one game in the span of 23 days. The face the Chiefs in Week 11 and then go on their bye. This bye could come at a perfect time, as well. At the end of the day, Bo Nix and the offense should be just fine.