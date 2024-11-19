Current Denver Broncos QB contributed to Jets firing their General Manager
On Tuesday, the New York Jets fired General Manager Joe Douglas, and this current Broncos QB surely contributed to that. This was some news on Tuesday afternoon:
The Jets also fired former head coach Robert Saleh a few weeks ago, and since then, the Jets have fallen to 3-8 on the season and currently hold the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and you have to figure that the team would take a QB with that pick.
The Broncos have a QB that contributed to the Jets firing their GM.
Well, the Denver Broncos have a QB that most certainly contributed to this firing by New York. Joe Douglas had a nice eye for talent in the NFL Draft, but some other moves just did not work out, and Douglas missing on current Broncos QB Zach Wilson definitely contributed to that firing.
The Jets took Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and it became clear very early on that Wilson was not going to develop into the QB they had hoped he would. And a lot of that could be on the dysfunctional Jets organization.
New York had a very good roster going into 2021, so Wilson was supposed to be the final piece of the puzzle, but the Denver Broncos know how hard it is to develop a QB. The Broncos actually traded for Zach Wilson this past offseason, and since then, Wilson has been able to absorb all of the elite football knowledge that the Broncos coaching staff has.
And I have to imagine that this situation is helping Zach Wilson out a lot. He's still young, so there has to be some upside there. Now, the Denver Broncos did beat the New York Jets at the beginning of the season, and that loss was surely tough for the organization to accept.
They have spiraled since, and their current QB, Aaron Rodgers, who they were kind of forced to trade for, has been a disaster. Zach Wilson was perhaps the main culprit in the Jets making this firing, as him being able to develop would have made the Jets into one of the better teams in the NFL.
But you also have to figure that Bo Nix was apart of this firing as well. Who knows what would have happened to the Jets had they been able to beat Denver. For all of the finger-pointing that the Broncos and Jets did in recent years stemming from Sean Payton's comments in that USA Today interview, it's actually kind of funny to see the Broncos officially get the "checkmate" with the firing of Joe Douglas.