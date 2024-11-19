Broncos mock draft after Week 11: Heavy offensive class for QB Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos are on the right track for long-term success, and this 2025 NFL mock draft could be just what the team needs. Right now, the Broncos are 6-5 and control their own destiny in the AFC playoff race. They've actually been in the playoff picture for a few weeks now, and with games against the Raiders and Browns remaining before the bye, it is not crazy to suggest that Denver is 8-5 at the bye.
The Broncos could be on the cusp of snapping the second-longest playoff drought streak in the NFL, only behind the New York Jets, and they could also be on the cusp of a Super Bowl window opening given how well Bo Nix has played and the likelihood that long-term success comes from that.
Could this 2025 NFL mock draft be what the team needs to get over the hump?
Broncos mock draft after Week 11: Heavy offensive class for QB Bo Nix
19. Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Arguably the best tight end in the country, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland could be one of the first offensive playmakers off the board, and the Broncos simply do not have a viable receiving tight end on the roster. Loveland could end up being what Brock Bowers has turned into for the Las Vegas Raiders.
52. Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
It's a shock that Deone Walker fell into the middle of the second round, but I am not complaining. To me, it seems likely that Denver could bring defensive tackle DJ Jones back, but with how good this unit has been, guys like Zach Allen, Malcolm Roach, and John Franklin-Myers will all be in the last year of their deals in 2025, so continuing to add to the DL is a must.
83. Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
The Broncos must address the wide receiver position in the 2025 NFL Draft. Rookies like Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele have looked good at times, so that is promising, but Denver does need a true no. 1 target, and perhaps Elic Ayomanor from Stanford can be that player. The Broncos should also seek to address the room in free agency as well.
121. Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State
It's unclear at this point if Denver plans on retaining Garett Bolles, as he is a free agent in 2025. Even if they do, they have not taken a tackle since drafting Bolles back in 2017, so it's a need. Zach Strief, the Broncos offensive line coach, gets a developmental tackle in the middle of the 2025 NFL Draft with Josh Simmons from Ohio State.
196. Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State
Joshua Gray could come into a great situation, as he would not have to play immediately, and this is another example of Denver continuing to invest in the trenches at a high level. Three of their first five picks in this NFL mock draft are along the offensive and defensive lines, and that is very much done on purpose.
Denver may have to prepare for life after Ben Powers at some point.
197. Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
The brother of Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne, Trevor Etienne could be yet another young running back to enter the mix for the Denver Broncos. I do not anticipate Denver re-signing Javonte Williams in free agency in a few months, so they could address the position in the 2025 NFL Draft.
205. Connor Weigman, QB, Texas A&M
I am a bit surprised that Connor Weigman fell this far, but here we are. The Broncos seem to love having three QBs on the roster, and two backup passers. They have carried Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham all season, and with Stidham a free agent in 2025, I believe the Broncos would let him leave and actually opt to re-sign Zach Wilson, who is also a free agent.
But getting a third young QB in the building could be a nice project for QBs coach Davis Webb, and we have seen in recent years just how crucial it is for teams to have a capable backup. Well, Denver should strive to have two capable backups if possible. That's kind of my reasoning for taking a QB with the final pick in this Broncos mock draft.