Current AFC playoff picture is an ideal scenario for the Denver Broncos

Right now, the Broncos are one of three teams in the AFC with an 8-2 record, and that record is also the best in the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots are also 8-2, but the Broncos are the second seed in the conference right now.

And, to be frank, Denver is a very questionable leverage penalty away from being 9-1 and the standalone best team in the NFL record-wise. The Broncos can't change the past, though, and this team has some huge things to take care of here in the future.

Hosting the Chiefs in Week 11, this could end up being the single biggest game the Broncos have played in the post-Super Bowl 50 era, and that is not an exaggeration. A win over KC would all but end their chances at an AFC West title this year. And right now, if we take a look at the playoff picture, it would be an ideal scenario for the Broncos.

The Broncos would host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round in current playoff picture

Here is the entire AFC playoff picture as Week 11 approaches:

Bye: (1) Indianapolis Colts

(7) Jacksonville Jaguars @ (2) Denver Broncos

(6) Buffalo Bills @ (3) New England Patriots

(5) Los Angeles Chargers @ (4) Pittsburgh Steelers

As you can see, not only are the Chiefs, Ravens, and Texans out of the playoffs right now, but the Broncos would clearly get the weakest opponent in the playoff picture if these standings held. The Jacksonville Jaguars have definitely exceeded expectations this year, but Trevor Lawrence has not been good, and the defense has fallen apart a bit.

With roughly seven games left, though, this seeding is going to change, but the one thing that the Broncos have to focus on is one of those top-4 seeds in the AFC. Being able to host a playoff game is the best scenario for any team to make a Super Bowl run.

And with the way the AFC North has looked this year, Denver does have a shot at that no. 2 seed and could earn that first overall seed given how tough the Colts' remaining schedule is right now. The Broncos being able to beat the Chiefs in Week 11 is going to make the AFC playoff picture a lot clearer and position Denver nicely to capture the division for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season.