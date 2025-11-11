The Broncos are embarking on a huge test in Week 11 when they host the Kansas City Chiefs. That game is very likely going to indicate which teams win the AFC West this year, and that is not an exaggeration. Fortunately, the Broncos come into this game with the better roster and simply a better team.

The Chiefs are 0-4 in one-score games this year, and the Broncos are 6-2. Pound for pound, the Broncos should win this one. Looking ahead, Denver will have to ensure it keeps investing in the right players to maintain their stay atop the AFC.

And there is no better way to do that than in the NFL Draft. Let's get into this Broncos' mock draft where the team finds a huge upgrade over Evan Engram, among other players.

Denver Broncos get an elite replacement for Evan Engram in this mock draft

30. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Denver starts off this mock draft with a huge selection at pick 30, grabbing linebacker CJ Allen from Georgia. While linebacker might not be a first-round need in the eyes of some Broncos' fans, the team needs to invest into a legitimate prospect at this position. A LB duo of Allen and Dre Greenlaw in 2026 could be the best in the league.

62. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

It's wild that the Broncos did not grab one of the many draftable tight ends last year. Well, they correct that and take Oscar Delp from Georgia, one of the top TEs in the country. Denver signed Evan Engram this past offseason, but the early returns have not been all that special, so the Broncos might want to finally take the TE position seriously with this pick.

94. Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State

While Garett Bolles has been excellent this year, he's not playing forever, and Denver has to, no matter what, come out of this next NFL Draft with a legitimate, long-term tackle prospect. Drew Shelton could 'sit and watch' for a couple of years before hopefully taking over as Bolles' replacement.

103. Dontay Corleone, DT, Cincinnati

Denver has to decide on what they want to do with Malcolm Roach in free agency, as he's slated to hit the open market. John Franklin-Myers is also a FA, so Denver should continue to invest draft capital into the DL room.

130. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

The Broncos could look to bolster their RB room, and the position is absolutely a need if they choose to not re-sign JK Dobbins, which might actually be a bad idea. Either way, adding another young player to this room makes sense.

170. Brian Parker II, OG, Duke

Denver grabs a legitimate tackle prospect a few picks before this and continues to stock up on young OL prospects, this time grabbing Brian Parker II from Duke.

244. Michael Taaffe, S, Texas

The team is ideally hoping for some quality depth pieces with these late selections. Most of them might end up on the practice squad. Denver grabs Michael Taaffe from Texas to keep the secondary stocked with talent.

253. Zeke Berry, CB, Michigan

Two-straight picks in the secondary in this latest Broncos' mock draft sees Denver grabbing Zeke Berry from Michigan. Berry has three interceptions in his collegiate career.

254. Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

A sixth-year player, Akheem Mesidor has played for West Virginia and now Miami. He has 43.5 tackles for loss in his career, which has spanned 58 games thus far.