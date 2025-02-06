Sean Payton recently spoke about his Denver Broncos and what the roster outlook may look like. Let's craft an ideal Broncos' offseason based on his telling comments. Payton appeared on Kay Adams' show for an interview and really told us a lot of good stuff regarding the Broncos and how the future may look.

Payton was able to revive the Denver Broncos' franchise in year two and dragged this team with a rookie QB to a 10-win season and a playoff berth. Now, all of a sudden, Denver is in great shape to ge aggressive but calculated in their quest to get back into contention.

Here are some of the comments Sean Payton made while chatting with Kay Adams:

Crafting the ideal Broncos' offseason after Sean Payton's telling comments

Drafting TE Tyler Warren

Sean Payton very clearly indicated that running back and tight end are huge needs for this team, mentioning the 'joker' role for one of these players. He even mentioned some of the previous players he had in New Orleans who did fit this role. It does make sense to be aggressive in the 2025 NFL Draft for a joker, as the free agent class at RB and TE do not have someone like that.

Tyler Warren would make the most sense - he's the best TE in the NFL Draft class and can truly do it all. He'd fit like a glove in Sean Payton's offense and would immediately become the Broncos' best weapon in my opinion. Denver may have to trade up to get someone like Warren, but it would be well worth it.

Signing RB Aaron Jones

The one running back that does fit the dual-threat, joker role is Aaron Jones. Now yes, Jones is 30 years old and not the same player he was four years ago, but he rushed for over 1,100 yards in 2024 and also added a whopping 51 receptions for 408 yards. Jones is still one of the more efficient running backs in the NFL, and him signing with the Denver Broncos on a one-year deal makes all the sense in the world.

He is going to bring immediate production to the backfield and still allows the Broncos to use a high-ish draft pick on a running back for the long-term. Jones isn't going to cost much more than five or six million dollars on a one-year deal.

This is such a logical move for the Denver Broncos to make.

Signing ILB Ernest Jones IV

Sean Payton hinted at adding at some other positions, and inside linebacker was one of them. Cody Barton is a free agent, Alex Singleton is old and coming off of a torn ACL, and they parted ways with ILB coach Greg Manusky. A hard reset to the room could be coming, and they could chase down someone like Ernest Jones on a three or four-year deal to be the ILB this team has needed for years.

The Broncos have only invested modest resources at best at this position, and is way overdue for this team to make a sizeable investment. I would not be shocked if the Broncos came away with Jones or even someone like Jamien Sherwood.

Signing S Talanoa Hufanga

The Denver Broncos do need more safety help, and Sean Payton did indicate this as well. Talanoa Hufanga is a free agent in 2025 and has played in just 17 regular season games over the last two seasons. Frankly, he should want to come to Denver, as the Broncos have been one of the healthiest teams in the NFL over the last two seasons.

Hufanga was an All-Pro back in 2022, racking up four interceptions, 97 total tackles, and nine passes defended. The Broncos have to find an upgrade over PJ Locke III, and while I am not sure they are going to make a huge investment, Hufanga could be the type of player that fits what the team is missing, and should not be expensive.

Signing WR Tyler Boyd

Sean Payton indicated that the Broncos could be pursuing a veteran wide receiver, but did also say that the room is better than people think. That could rule out guys like Chris Godwin, Tee Higgins, and even a Cooper Kupp trade. I am going to be a bit boring here and look at someone like Tyler Boyd on a one or two-year deal.

Tyler Boyd, across a 17-game season, has averaged 69 receptions, 799 yards, and four touchdowns. He's been a modestly productive wide receiver for most of his career and spent the 2024 NFL Season with the Tennessee Titans. He isn't going to be expensive and does have a success rate of 68.1%, meaning he has caught 68.1% of his career targets.

And efficient but modest producer at wide receiver could be what the Denver Broncos are missing.