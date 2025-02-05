Sean Payton is already spilling the beans on the Broncos' 2025 offseason plans

Sean Payton is enjoying some of the Super Bowl festivities in New Orleans, and he may have just spilled the beans on the Denver Broncos' offseason plans. It's no secret that the Denver Broncos are going to add players on offense this coming offseason. The team simply does not have a viable group of playmakers.

Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr is a good start, and Devaughn Vele has some potential, but the team needs more juice. The tight end and running back rooms are absolutely two areas where the team is going to make a huge investment, but WR should also get some love as well.

Let's see what Sean Payton recently had to say about the wide receiver position:

Sean Payton said he would put the Broncos’ need for a veteran wide receiver in the “need” bucket, not the “must have” bucket: “We’re stronger there than some may think”



(Via @UpAndAdamsShow & @heykayadams) — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) February 5, 2025

Sean Payton seems to think the Denver Broncos are stronger at wide receiver than we think. I do not totally disagree, but the team is missing a "Z" player in the WR room. Someone like Garrett Wilson, Emeka Egbuka, or Chris Godwin would fit this role perfectly.

However, based on these recent comments, Denver may not be making a huge investment at WR this coming offseason. Payton did speak about the tight end and running back rooms, though, and it really doesn't get much more clear than this:

Sean Payton made it very clear what the Broncos need this offseason: “We need a joker… It can be a tight end or a running back”



(Via @UpAndAdamsShow & @heykayadams) — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) February 5, 2025

Sean Payton pretty clearly tells us what Denver plans on doing in the offseason...

"It can be a tight end or a running back"

Well, there you have it. While the wide receiver room is pretty average at best if you ask me, the running back and tight end rooms are actually a lot worse. The team does not have a viable player at either positions; they do not have a RB who can be the workhorse or a complete tight end who can catch passes and block.

The rooms do have some decent complimentary players like Audric Estime, Jaleel McLaughlin, and Adam Trautman, but those players are second and third options at best. It will be quite interesting to see how the Broncos go about investing into these positions, and I guess their plans are out; it is safe to say that the Broncos will very likely invest heavily into the tight end and running back positions in 2025.

This would be a breath of fresh air for the offense, and especially for Bo Nix, who was working with a below-average playmaking unit in his rookie season. It is bound to be an acrive offseason for the Denver Broncos.