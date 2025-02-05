Rams' wide receiver Cooper Kupp is now available in a trade. The Denver Broncos have to trade for him, and there are three reasons why. Earlier this week, the former Super Bowl MVP announced himself that the Rams are going to be seeking a trade.

Kupp has been one of the more productive wide receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2017, and we won the triple crown in 2021, leading all receivers in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He helped Los Angeles capture the Super Bowl title three years ago.

The Rams are wanting to move on, and one team's trash, if you will, can be another team's treasure. There are a few reasons why the Denver Broncos have to make the trade for Cooper Kupp.

3 reasons why the Denver Broncos must trade for Rams' WR Cooper Kupp

He provides immediate production at a position of need

Simple, right? The Denver Broncos need more production from their WR room, and Cooper Kupp gives you that. Across the 2022-2024 seasons, Kupp has averaged 6.1 receptions for 68.5 yards per game.

Now yes, he has played in just 33 regular season games over the last three seasons, but he's played at a 1,164-yard pace over the last three years. The notion that he isn't productive anymore is false. If you have concerns about his ability to stay on the field, those are valid.

But the production has been there.

Broncos would not ask him to be the go-to guy

The thing with Cooper Kupp is that the Denver Broncos would absolutely not ask him to be the 'go-to' guy. He'd be part of the solution, not the solution itself. Kupp was that guy for the Rams for several seasons.

Heck, he was targeted nearly 200 times in the 2021 NFL Season. He's played eight years in the NFL, and he's averaged 104 receptions, 1,271 yards and nine touchdowns over a 17-game campaign. Kupp is set to enter his age-32 season in 2025 and was playing as a sidekick to Puka Nacua over the last two years.

The Broncos currently have guys like Courtland Sutton and Marvins Mims Jr in the WR room. Both of those players may end up playing bigger roles on offense in 2025 than Cooper Kupp. And there is strong reason to believe that the team is going to bring in notable players at running back and tight end. There is a scenario where Cooper Kupp is the Denver Broncos third or even fourth option in the passing game.

That is the best way to maximize someone of Kupp's age and availability at this point in his career.

Broncos are in a position to be aggressive

The Denver Broncos hit on a rookie QB and made the playoffs with him in 2024. They now have a window opening to compete and contend. This is the time where an NFL franchise has every single reason to be aggressive in adding immediate-impact players to the roster.

While you may disagree with the idea of trading draft capital for Cooper Kupp, no NFL team is ever going to win a Super Bowl without being aggressive from time to time. This would be an aggressive move, and I do believe there are better WR moves out there for the Broncos to make, but the reason to be aggressive is right there and is something the Broncos need to be in 2025.