Colin Cowherd picked Bo Nix over an MVP (and he's not completely wrong)

It's not a mystery that Bo Nix is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, and it's to the point where the Denver Broncos could see their young signal-caller rise to the elite tier in the 2026 NFL Season. On paper, there might not be a better overall situation for a quarterback than what Nix finds himself in.

It's truly remarkable that not only did the Broncos pick the right quarterback, but that they also have the necessary pieces around him to win the Super Bowl. Denver has it all lined up, but obviously, that doesn't guarantee anything.

One obvious area where Nix excelled and progressed big-time in 2025 was with his late-game performances, and it did turn him into one of the most clutch players in the NFL. Recently, a notable sports host made a bold statement about Nix, comparing him to a league MVP and an all-time great, and he's not totally wrong.

Colin Cowherd just said he'd pick Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix over Lamar Jackson in a 4th quarter comeback situation

Yes, Colin Cowherd did indeed say this:

"I no longer trust Lamar Jackson in a big spot. I'm selling my stock... I'd take Bo Nix today in a 4th quarter come from behind situation over Lamar"@colincowherd and the NFL players are OUT on Lamar Jackson pic.twitter.com/IHNRHlF4Z4 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 14, 2026

And while it may seem like a bold claim, it's actually the complete opposite:

Lamar Jackson has 11 4th quarter comebacks and 13 game-winning drives in 116 regular season games



Bo Nix has 8 fourth quarter comebacks and 10 game-winning drives in 34 regular season games https://t.co/1n23lNTT4E — Lou Scataglia (@LouScatagliaPO) July 14, 2026

Nix's fourth-quarter comebacks and game-winning drive totals are nearly at Lamar Jackson's totals despite Jackson having been in the NFL since 2018. Now yes, the way for the Broncos to get in these situations is to fall behind, and that did become an unfortunate trend in 2025.

It's not the worst thing in the world that the Broncos trailed in many of their games, as they were exceptional across the board in flipping the script and making comebacks, but at the same time, some may find it a bit troubling that the team needed this many late-game heroics in 2025, especially.

Ideally, Denver isn't getting into a back-and-forth shootout with the New York Giants at home, for example. The Broncos should have blown them out. There was really also no reason for Denver to struggle against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas in 2025, as they were trotting out a third-string quarterback.

This does paint a picture, though, of how much parity in present in the league. While there are a lot of dysfunctional teams, there are also a lot of competent clubs. Denver being on the winning side of most of their games in 2025 does prove that they're among the best, and Nix being a clutch quarterback does bode well for the future.

While Cowherd's claim may seem flat-out insane, it's really not, and he's more right than he is wrong here. What should ideally happen in 2026 is that the Broncos don't need a ton of late-game heroics. The team needs to be more in line with taking care of their weaker opponents and saving the late-game heroics for their best opponents.

But Cowherd 'picking' Nix over Jackson in a late-game situation isn't as crazy as it seems.