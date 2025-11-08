Colin Cowherd just totally changed his tune on Bo Nix and the Broncos

The Denver Broncos are 8-2 on the season and now have won seven games in a row. They've done this despite some shaky performances from the offense at times. Denver was held to just one touchdown in their Week 10 dogfight against the Las Vegas Raiders.

It was as bad as we have seen the offense play all year, and while Bo Nix struggled, many others around him did as well. Once again, the Broncos got a subpar performance from the special teams unit. Penalties plagued both sides of the ball. WR Troy Franklin had a drop that resulted in an interception, and the offense does not and has not had a go-to player at WR for years.

It sometimes culminates into what we saw on the field on Thursday Night Football - an ugly product. Well, one of the main, most vocal Bo Nix-Broncos believers has just totally changed his tune on the team, and it's insane to listen to:

Colin Cowherd has truly changed his tune on Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos

Here is Colin Cowherd talking about Bo Nix and the Broncos, claiming that Nix has regressed badly and even putting the idea out there of the team drafting another quarterback:

"Would Sean Payton draft another quarterback? I'm dead serious. Bo Nix has regressed badly" - Colin Cowherd pic.twitter.com/ysxeij6XhB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 7, 2025

This is just insane to hear from Cowherd, who has been a strong defender of Nix and the Broncos for over a year now. However, you never would have guessed he used to be high on this team based on what he says in this segment, and the idea of the Broncos drafting another QB this coming April is flat-out insane.

That isn't going to happen, and it's probably more likely that if Denver needed a new QB, they'd swing for the fences and try to trade for a veteran. It's not been an easy year for Nix, but there has been a lot of good that he's done this year, and he's not the primary reason why the Denver Broncos have struggled on offense.

Between the lack of a legitimate WR1, drops, poor execution, penalties, and constant personnel shuffling, the Broncos just can't get things going on offense more times than not, and it never allows for Nix to get into a rhythm.

Naturally, the Broncos' offense performs a lot better when they go tempo, and that typically doesn't see any, if at all, personnel switching. It feels like the way to improve the Broncos' offense is so obvious to a ton of people besides Sean Payton himself, which is concerning.