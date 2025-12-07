Chiefs' reign atop AFC West can come to an end thanks to the Broncos in Week 14

Each year since 2016, the Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West, and winning the division again in the 2025 NFL Season would make it 10 years in a row, which is obviously dominance that only a dynasty can have.

Well, things have changed in a big way in 2025, as the Broncos haven't lost a game since September, and, heading into Week 14, have four fewer losses than the Chiefs, who have been an average team this year, at best. Denver can actually clinch the AFC West title as early as Week 15 depending on the results of a few games, but Week 14 can bring something almost as special.

The Chiefs could see their nine-year reign atop the AFC West come to an end in Week 14, and the Denver Broncos would play a part in that.

An 11th Broncos' win and 7th Chiefs' loss officially takes Kansas City out of AFC West running

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football in Week 14 and are coming into that game missing multiple starters along the offensive line. The Denver Broncos are in Las Vegas to play the Raiders in Week 14.

Denver has beaten Vegas three times in a row now, and the Raiders are truly one of the worst teams in the NFL. While the Broncos have struggled to put certain teams away at times, the Raiders should be another win for Denver, which would bring their record to 11-2.

And if the Chiefs were to fall in Week 14 to a stingy Texans' defense with an electric pass rush, Kansas City would drop to 6-7 and be officially eliminated from AFC West contention, and their odds to clinch a playoff spot are just about in the gutter as well.

It's truly hard to believe that the Broncos have come this far and how far the Chiefs have fallen, but the writing was on the wall for both teams in 2024. The Chiefs were barely getting by and just did not have a very good roster.

And those slim margins disappeared in 2025. Years of swinging and missing on draft picks and poor free agency hauls have caught up to them, but the Denver Broncos have put on a roster-building clinic in recent years and have passed the Chiefs by in overall talent.

These next two games are going to be monumental for the Denver Broncos.