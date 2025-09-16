Chargers might walk into extremely obvious letdown game against the Broncos

The Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers face each other in Week 3, and LA could be in for an obvious letdown game. Denver actually got swept by the Chargers in 2024, but they did hold a double-digit lead against the Chargers in the second half of their Week 16 matchup, and that's important to note here.

Through two games, Denver is now 1-1, their best two-game start in a couple of seasons. The Bolts have won their first two games and are all of a sudden 2-0 in the division, as they beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 and the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 2.

When you look at how things are shaping up, the Denver Broncos are in a prime position to get a massive bounce-back win against a Los Angeles team due for a 'dud.'

The stars are aligning for the Denver Broncos to get a bounce-back win against the LA Chargers in Week 3

One reason why the Chargers could be due for a dud is because they're on a short week - LA just played on Monday Night Football and may have lost Khalil Mack for an extended period of time. The Chargers now have one less day of rest than the Broncos, and that's important.

Secondly, I would argue that the Denver Broncos are the most complete team the Chargers have played thus far. The Broncos did have a letdown in Week 2, but from top to bottom, they have a more complete roster than the Chiefs and Raiders.

Thirdly, divisional games are usually always very tight, and all it can sometimes take is a lucky bounce here and there. Just because the Broncos lost in Week 2 in the fashion they did, doesn't mean they can't see something go their way in Week 3.

As you can see, there are many reasons why the Denver Broncos could get to 2-1 and earn a huge divisional win.