CBS Sports says the quiet part out loud about Broncos' disrespect

Despite winning 14 games last year and losing in the AFC Championship Game by three points with their backup quarterback, the Denver Broncos are being disrespected, yet again, by the national media. The Broncos are not one of the first teams mentioned when media members talk about teams that could win the AFC title this year, despite being the reigning top seed. The Broncos are even being counted against in their own division, which they won last year.

Needless to say, the Broncos have been getting disrespected this spring after being regularly disrespected all of 2025. One would think that all they accomplished in 2025 would have been enough to change narratives and prove how good this team is, but some don't see it that way and are more than willing to make sure that their voice is the loudest in the room.

The Broncos' disrespect train has taken several stops already this spring, but it might have veered off course a little bit in recent days. When all voices are disrespecting quarterback Bo Nix and what he did last year as one of the most clutch players in the league, one publication went out of its way to point out the magic that the 2025 Broncos had, and how good their roster is shaping up to be heading into 2026.

CBS Sports finally calls out everyone counting out the Denver Broncos heading into 2026

In a recent piece from CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani, he pointed out that while everyone is publicly zagging on the Broncos, he thinks people should be zigging. It feels wrong to read that a respected outlet such as CBS Sports thinks people are sleeping on a team with the accolades of the 2025 Broncos and the roster that this year's team currently has, but Dajani made the great point, and finally said the quiet part out loud.

"Part of me feels like the NFL world is consistently down on the Broncos. They objectively have a top-five defense, then Bo Nix is the first quarterback to win double-digit games and record 30 total touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons. Literally never been done before. Nix ranks top three all-time in QB wins (24), total touchdowns (64) and passing touchdowns (54) in a quarterback's first two seasons.



Some would argue that the Broncos are bound for regression, since they registered an NFL-record 12 comeback wins in 2025, but my argument is that they wouldn't need to come back against lesser opponents if they just played consistently on offense. Sean Payton stepped down as the offensive play-caller for Davis Webb, and Jaylen Waddle is now in the fold as WR1. Denver would have made the Super Bowl if Nix hadn't injured his ankle in the divisional round. I'm not bold enough to say this is their year, but the Broncos win 10 games in 2026.

The Broncos are bringing in a more talented roster, are going to have a new (and possibly better) offensive play caller next year, and now have a year of a deep playoff run under their belts. There are plenty of areas where you can poke holes in the Broncos, just like you can do for every year in the league, but to act as if they are a second-rate team is insane.

There is every reason to believe that the Broncos will contend in 2026 to win the conference title, let alone to win the AFC West. It is fun and gets more ears to dump on Nix and his Broncos' team, but realistic voices know what is coming this year and Denver, and that this team will have a major chip on their shoulders.