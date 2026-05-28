Broncos named prime trade candidate for a player who makes no sense anymore

The Denver Broncos feel like one of those teams that players would love to play for. Whether it's how much the team has won, the elite ownership, or the front office not afraid to pay for players, the Broncos have become the envy of the NFL once again.

Sure, the situation isn't perfect, but no NFL team is. At the moment, Denver's roster is among the very best in the NFL and is the best in the eyes of some. There aren't many roster holes to speak of, as the Broncos could take this exact group cut down to 53 players into the 2026 NFL Season and likely win the AFC West and again make a deep playoff run.

But as we saw in 2025, things can go off the rails, and that's usually due to unfortunate injuries. Speaking of injuries, the Broncos running back room got a bit chewed up during the season when J.K. Dobbins went down, but they reinforced the room with Jonah Coleman in the 2026 NFL Draft. Could there still be room for another addition via trade?

Denver Broncos named a landing spot for RB Alvin Kamara via trade

Alex Kay named the Broncos as a landing spot for Alvin Kamara in Bleacher Report:





"While rushing production generally wasn't a major issue for the Broncos during the regular season, they hovered around league average with a pedestrian 118.7 rushing yards per game. The ground game truly stalled out in the playoffs, with Denver failing to crack 80 yards rushing in either of its two postseason contests.



One reason for this downturn was the lack of depth. While the Broncos deployed a strong backfield platoon headlined by veteran J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey for the first half of the regular season, the Lisfranc injury Dobbins suffered in Week 10 wound up costing the club dearly.



Jaleel McLaughlin was uninspiring after being elevated into a more prominent backup role, and this depth issue was exposed during the team's season-ending loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.



Even after the Broncos drafted Jonah Coleman on Day 3 and brought Dobbins back in free agency, Kamara still makes sense for his potential impact on this offense as a low-cost trade target brimming with upside.



Dobbins has missed a significant amount of time—including the entire 2021 campaign and nearly all of 2023—since entering the league, while Coleman is completely unproven at the NFL level and may be best served developing for a year on the bench while Kamara finishes out his contract.



The addition of Kamara would give the Broncos an ideal insurance option for Dobbins and unparalleled receiving threat to round out a three-man platoon that would arguably rate as the NFL's best."

At this point, it's hard to imagine that Kamara would fit into this running back room. The Broncos will likely end up keeping four total running backs including fullback Adam Prentice. As of now, unless something unprecedented happens, the running back room should look like this for 2026:



-J.K. Dobbins

-RJ Harvey

-Jonah Coleman

-Adam Prentice

Dobbins was brought back on a two-year deal, so he's not going anywhere. Harvey is a second-round pick and scored 12 touchdowns as a rookie, displaying high-end receiving upside, so he's not going anywhere. The rugged Coleman was one of the team's fourth-round picks in the NFL Draft, and Sean Payton himself even compared him to Dobbins as a runner.

Prentice is also the fullback and was quite solid for the Broncos in 2025. This room in particular, would be a genuine position where the conversation would be, "who do you get rid of to fit Kamara?"

While this line of thinking wouldn't necessarily fit for a potential Von Miller addition, for example, it does pertain to Kamara potentially fitting in with the Broncos. In 2025, Kamara had the worst year of his NFL career, by far

He had career-lows in rushing yards, yards per carry, receptions, receiving yards, yards per touch, scrimmage yards, and touchdowns. The 2025 season was also the first year that Kamara failed to hit 1,000 scrimmage yards as well.

The New Orleans Saints signed Travis Etienne in free agency, so that does kind of tell you how they feel about Kamara. It would feel like a massive shock if he was on the Saints roster for 2026, but why would the Broncos make this move?

He's a declining player and would not have a clear spot on the Broncos roster. Yes, he was an elite player when playing for Payton, but those days are gone, and the Broncos have suddenly built what could be a top-tier running back room for 2026.

The fit just does not make sense at this point.