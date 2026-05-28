Von Miller's desire to return to Broncos has officially reached new heights

The Denver Broncos defense is poised to again be a top-3 unit this coming season. It's been among the best in the league ever since that miraculous turnaround about midway through the 2023 NFL Season. Yes, the unit isn't perfect, but this defense is Super Bowl-caliber and isn't really missing much, especially after this offseason.

The Broncos find themselves in an all-in window, and while the offseason didn't feel like that initially, the 'run it back' mindset, coupled with the Jaylen Waddle trade, does give a clear path to contention for the team, and it does seem like the 2026 NFL Draft class was quite strong and may have a few immediate contributors.

But part of what makes a team Super Bowl-caliber is having steady, reliable veterans, and Broncos all-time legend Von Miller is not only that type of player, but he's made yet another plea for the team to bring him back.

Denver Broncos all-time legend Von Miller really wants to come back to the team

Miller was speaking to some members of the media on Wednesday and really didn't mince words about his desire to return to the team:

More Von Miller on #Broncos GM George Paton, coach Sean Payton and wanting his charity, Von’s Vision, to be one of the best. pic.twitter.com/h4clcrItph — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) May 27, 2026

ESPN's Jeff Legwold also had a story on this, and it really could not be clearer how badly Miller wants to come back:



"He was MVP of Super Bowl 50, the franchise's third, and most recent, Super Bowl win. Asked during an appearance in suburban Denver on Wednesday for his Von's Vision foundation whether he had spoken to Payton during a flag football event in April in Los Angeles about a possible return to the Broncos, Miller said:



'I lobbied, I do lobby, I lobbied publicly, privately, so I lobbied,' Miller said. 'I think there's no question the type of environment I bring to a locker room, I think there's no question to the type of environment I bring to a team.



'I don't want to pat myself on the back, but at 37 years old, I can still roll out the bed and still rush the quarterback. I'm still a great guy in the locker room, I bring great energy, I make sure everybody is ready to go.'"

Legwold's story also begins with a tidbit that Miller has lobbied head coach Sean Payton himself to return to the Broncos, which is significant. When have we ever seen this type of campaign from a player to play for a specific team? I am not sure I can remember one this insane (but insane in a good way).

And the idea that Miller is 'washed' or not good anymore is simply false. Playing in all 17 games for the Washington Commanders in 2025, Miller racked up 9 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits. He did this in just 37 percent of the defensive snaps.

Yes, it's not his prime days with the Broncos, but Miller is also pushing 40 years old, so being able to flirt with 10 sacks last year is insane, and on Denver, Miller wouldn't be asked to be more than the third or fourth EDGE option, at best.

The starters are entrenched in Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, and even guys like Dondrea Tillman and Que Robinson could both see more snaps than Miller, but this EDGE room is pretty much set with the most important pieces. Adding Miller would give the Broncos one of the best rooms in the league and also allow the veteran to thrive in an environment where he would not have a ton of pressure to produce.

There really isn't a downside, either. Miller has been a part of two Super Bowl teams, has been the MVP of one of them, and simply knows how to win. Given how badly he clearly wants to return to the Broncos, I can't imagine he would demand a ton of money, either, so this could be a very obvious 'bang for your buck' scenario, too.

On a roster where there aren't many holes, a potential spot for Miller is quite obvious.