2026 NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC West rankings as OTAs begin

The AFC West could end up being a division where three teams all finish with a winning record in 2026. That was the case back in 2024, as all of Kansas City, Los Angeles, and Denver finished with double-digit wins and made the playoffs. The Broncos took it to another level in 2025, though, and leap-frogged both teams, going from third to first in a magical season.

Both Los Angeles and Kansas City did all talent this offseason in some form, and even the Las Vegas Raiders got in on the fun as well. As of now, though, there doesn't appear to be much to bank on that the Broncos would stumble and lose out on the division, but anything can happen.

Now that OTAs are slowly beginning across the NFL, now is a good time to check out the hierarchy in the AFC West after an active offseason in the division.

Fresh AFC West power rankings as OTAs slowly begin

4. Las Vegas Raiders

There might not have been a team in the league that added more talent than the Raiders this offseason, and the big fish was obviously Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but Kirk Cousins is also aboard.

Even if Cousins wasn't in the picture and this was Mendoza's show, the Raiders would still firmly be in last place. We've seen yet another new coaching staff take shape, the quarterback position is still up in the air, and the wide receiver room might truly be the worst in the league.

And it's always felt like the defense has needed work, too. Sure, the Raiders could be frisky in 2026, but this team is clearly a solid tier or two below the rest.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

I am not sure why some of the offseason hype is hitting the Chiefs. Not only did the Chiefs overpay for running back Kenneth Walker, but the defense feels a lot weaker on paper, the wide receiver room is still a giant mess, and the offensive line is still missing another quality starter.

And on top of it all, it is, as of now, not a guarantee that Patrick Mahomes will be back for Week 1. Folks, what are we doing here, and what am I missing? It feels like people are banking on the Chiefs to return to the top of the AFC West simply because of how dominant they were in prior seasons, but the past should not impact the future.

This team won six games in 2025 for a reason and should be considered a below-average team that has an uphill battle for success this year.

2. Los Angeles Chargers

Going 11-6 in each year of the Jim Harbaugh era, the Chargers have turned into the most ideal good team in the NFL. Many were hoping for more substantive moves along the offensive line, but that didn't happen. Losing former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is going to hurt, too.

And I am not sure the weaponry on offense is quite good enough for this offense to take a leap. All in all, the Chargers do feel like they'll tread in the same tier they've been in the past two seasons. I guess that isn't a bad thing, but going 11-6 and getting bounced out in the Wild Card Round isn't necessarily a great place to be in.

1. Denver Broncos

Winning 14 games in 2025, the Broncos turned into a top-3 team in the NFL last year and may have gotten better this offseason. The losses of Dre Greenlaw and John Franklin-Myers may have been covered up with the major Jaylen Waddle trade, and on top of that all, many of the same players are back in the picture.

This roster was a top-3 group in the NFL last year and is still in that elite tier this year. There isn't much that the Broncos are missing on paper, and if this rookie class can contribute even a little bit, Denver can make a Super Bowl push.

Some may argue that the Broncos are primed for a regression due to how many one-score games the team won in 2025. That is a fair point, but doesn't it also show how much better this team is than most?

I struggle to see why the Broncos aren't the best team in the AFC West at the moment.