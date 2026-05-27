There's always room for an upgrade, even if one isn't necessary. Right? Well, one could argue that's true for the Denver Broncos heading into next season.

So, while we sit in the deep, long and dreadful period of the offseason, let's bring back the past and answer the question: What former Broncos would make the 2026 squad sure-fire Super Bowl favorites?

Let's set a bar. No players allowed prior to the 2010 season. Sound fair? Cool. Here we go.

Four former Denver Broncos who would set the 2026 team as Super Bowl favorites:

Danny Trevathan, Inside Linebacker, 2013

A close call to say the least between 2013 Danny Trevathan and 2012 Wesley Woodyard to fill the Broncos' universally agreed upon weakness on defense: Inside linebacker.

Trevathan edged out Woodyard due to his speed, range, and overall coverage ability. Denver's 2026 linebackers, Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad, aren't regarded as the rangy sideline-to-sideline type players, something that was credited as the foundation of Trevathan's game throughout his career in Denver from 2012-2015.

Trevathan's 2013 season was his most productive one, racking up 129 total tackles (88 solo), 3 interceptions, 7 tackles for loss, 10 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 sacks.

In our hypothetical exercise, if Denver could start 6-feet 230-pound Danny Trevathan at inside linebacker for the 2026 season, they would have more juice and explosiveness on defense, and most importantly, someone Vance Joseph could rely on more consistently in coverage.

As long as Trevathan holds onto the ball before crossing the goal line during a pick-six, Denver would have no problem throwing the former Super Bowl 50 champion on their defense this upcoming season.

Julius Thomas, Tight End, 2013

Could you imagine Bo Nix tossing up a fade ball in the corner of the endzone to 2013 6-foot-5 235-pound Julius Thomas? Sheesh.

Thomas was a force to be reckoned with in 2013, tallying 65 catches, 788 yards and 12 touchdowns (8th most in the NFL) while also earning a Pro Bowl selection. He had a massive impact on the greatest offense to ever take the field.

Denver is rolling into next season with a very crowded tight end room after drafting late-rounders Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley. They have veterans Evan Engram and Adam Trautman leading the charge with Lucas Krull, Nate Adkins, and Caleb Lohner looming to find their spot on the 53-man roster once roster cut downs begin.

The Broncos need more pop at the position. More consistency. Just more in general. Julius Thomas is just that. A one-on-one matchup nightmare with great hands and body control. The thought of Bo Nix tossing heaters left and right to Julius Thomas, Jaylen Waddle, and Courtland Sutton is one we all could desire and only imagine.

Derek Wolfe, Interior Defensive Line, 2015-2016

The dirty work. The selflessness. The physicality. The iconic sack celebration. All can be attributed to Derek Wolfe and his eight productive seasons in Denver.

One of the fan-favorites of the Super Bowl 50 team. Derek Wolfe was a monster along the middle of the defensive line. He was an elite run-defender. He took up double-teams to allow players such as Malik Jackson, Von Miller, and DeMarcus Ware to make their magic happen.

Derek Wolfe alongside Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, and Malcolm Roach? Add Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper coming off the edge? It would be miserable to be an offensive lineman, to put it nicely.

Wolfe had multiple productive seasons during his time in Denver, but his two-year stretch through 2015-2016 is where he stood out most. Wolfe accumulated 11 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, and 32 quarterback hits through 26 games, and of course, a Super Bowl 50 championship.

Louis Vasquez, Guard, 2013

What is it with these former 2013 Broncos on the list? Surely they manhandled someone in the Super Bowl or something.

One of the best seasons by an offensive lineman in Broncos history belongs to 2013 left guard Louis Vasquez. His contributions helped lead Denver's prolific offense and Peyton Manning's MVP season. From elite pass-blocking to elite run-blocking, Vasquez did it all.

As I mentioned earlier, there's always room for an upgrade, even if one isn't necessary. That's exactly what's happening here. Making a strength an even bigger strength.

The 2013 1st Team-All Pro and Pro Bowl selection would replace right guard Ben Powers to create one of the best guard tandems in Broncos history, alongside right guard Quinn Meinerz. Pair them with tackles Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey, and center Luke Wattenberg, and you have, by far and away, the league's best unit, this time without any debate.