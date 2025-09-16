Brutal Alex Singleton highlight shows how dire the Broncos' LB situation is

The Denver Broncos clearly have a massive issue at linebacker, and this Alex Singleton highlight sums it up nicely. Many people were excited when the Broncos signed Dre Greenlaw earlier this offseason, but some also wondered if another move was coming.

Denver let Cody Barton leave in free agency and clearly banked on Alex Singleton returning from a torn ACL. Well, through two games, Singleton looks like he's lost a step, and the true weaknesses of the ILB room were put on full display in Week 2.

Furthermore, this specific highlight, or lowlight, featuring Singleton, does sadly encapsulate just how dire this situation is for the Denver Broncos. The team might be forced to make a huge move at the position before it's too late.

Alex Singleton is trending in the wrong direction for the Denver Broncos

Jonathan Taylor was running all over the Denver Broncos' defense and had Alex Singleton lost in space. This highlight sums up the Broncos' at linebacker this season:

Alex Singleton looking like a 32 year old recently coming off an ACL out there pic.twitter.com/mlHRVVexZP — Colorado (@AussietalksNFL) September 16, 2025

Singleton has 14 total tackles on the season, and his coverage stats according to Pro Football Reference are tough to stomach:



6/8, 103 yards, 116.7 passer rating



Alex Singleton has never been good in coverage, and he's now given up an opposing passer rating of 101.1 in coverage and has allowed 1,171 yards and five touchdowns. It's been a bad tenure for Alex Singleton in this regard, and that is now on top of him clearly having lost a step.

You have to wonder if the Denver Broncos do have a move at the position up their sleeve, as even if Dre Greenlaw is back, another move at the position is needed. If Greenlaw is healthy enough to go in Week 3, I would not be shocked to see him and Justin Strnad as the starting linebackers.

Ja'Whaun Bentley is the best free agent on the market, so signing him and eventually deploying a starting duo of he and Greenlaw would be the best realistic course of action Denver can take.