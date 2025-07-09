Broncos wide receiver room might be the team’s biggest weapon this year

The Denver Broncos have a ton of solid positions on their roster for 2025. Is this unexpected unit poised to be their best this year?

We saw the Broncos wheeling and dealing this offseason, adding key talent on both sides of the ball and even making an already elite defense much better. Denver was calculated but aggressive in free agency, as they wisely spent on positions of need but did not overpay.

As we head into the 2025 NFL Season, many would say that the defensive line or even offensive line would be the team's biggest weapon, but are we underrating this key positon group?

Should we be taking the Broncos WR room more seriously?

The WR room has been a sore spot for the Broncos in recent years, and they did seem to have something special during the era of Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick, and KJ Hamler, but those four just never stayed on the field consistently, and Sutton is the only one remaining.

Well, in recent years, the team has definitely added to the room via the NFL Draft with guys like Marvin Mims Jr, Troy Franklin, Devaughn Vele, and Pat Bryant. All four players have nice skillsets, but the room itself is largely unproven.

However, we have seen the potential of Vele and perhaps of Mims. Vele was on pace for over 600 yards as a rookie and is a size mismatch. Mims is a burner in the mold of someone like Brandin Cooks, who Sean Payton drafted, and even Troy Franklin has gotten some offseason hype.

That hype has also spilled toward Pat Bryant. While there is a lot of 'if' in this room for 2025, the 'if' turning into real-deal production on the field could quickly make the Broncos WR room a huge mismatch and perhaps turn it into the team's best overall position group.