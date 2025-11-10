Broncos' Week 11 showdown against Chiefs is biggest game since Super Bowl 50

The Denver Broncos are in a bit of a mini-bye as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11. Riding a seven-game win streak, Denver faces a well-rested Chiefs' team coming off their own bye, but it's been two completely different seasons for Denver and KC.

The Broncos are 6-2 in one-score games and are simply excellent late in games when they need to play their best. Denver had just one win last year in one-score games. On the flip side, the Chiefs are 0-4 in one-score games after going 11-0 during the regular season. Their slim margins are disappearing, as this team is just 5-4 for a reason.

However, everyone in Broncos Country can probably realize that the Chiefs are going to come out with a great gameplan and are going to come to play. When you look at the standings in the AFC West, how this game could impact the division race, and the remaining schedule for the Broncos, it's not an exaggeration to suggest that this is the biggest game for Denver since Super Bowl 50.

Broncos vs. Chiefs in Week 11 is the biggest for Denver since Super Bowl 50

The Broncos have had a few of these in recent years. Last year's Week 18 game against the Chiefs was an obvious one, as that win clinched them a playoff spot for the first time since 2015. Denver's win over the Eagles earlier this year also felt like one of those games as well, as many had criticized the Broncos for not beating good teams and not being able to close out games.

That outstanding fourth quarter comeback and victory in Philadelphia definitely put Denver on the map. And to a degree, the comeback against the Giants can also be up there as well given the circumstances.

However, now in Week 11, Denver has a chance to again rewrite the 'biggest game since Super Bowl 50' narrative with a win over the Chiefs. The win would be huge for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, it further distances Denver and KC from each other and makes it that much more likely that the Broncos win the division. Denver would get to a strong 9-2 record, but the Chiefs would fall to 5-5. Being 3.5 games back this late in an NFL season is nearly impossible to make up.

It obviously gives Denver a crucial win over KC, and it's pretty safe to say that the Broncos wouldn't be able to win the division this year if the Chiefs sweep them. Furthermore, it continues to elevate Denver's playoff odds and keeps them atop the division. A division title obviously guarantees Denver at least one home playoff game.

With the Patriots and Colts also both 8-2, the Broncos will simply have to keep winning. Many will predict the Chiefs to win, and many have predicted that Kansas City is going to begin stacking wins and eventually overtake the Denver Broncos.

Well, a win in Week 11 makes that feat nearly impossible.