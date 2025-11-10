It only took game for the Broncos to regret doing nothing at trade deadline

The Broncos stood pat at the NFL trade deadline, and if this season was not enough to add someone, when will it be enough? With how inconsistent the offense is despite entering the deadline at 7-2, the Broncos' front office, for whatever reason, decided to not make a splash move.

But when you think about it, adding another competent weapon should have made things a lot easier on offense. For a time there, Miami Dolphins' wide receiver Jaylen Waddle felt like a semi-realistic target, but the reports out there indicated that Denver did not want to pay the high price, which is a bit odd.

How much differently are we talking about the Broncos with a Jaylen Waddle in the picture? Now at 8-2 but winning in spite of a disastrous offensive performance, you have to wonder if the Broncos' front office already regrets not making a move at the deadline to boost the offense.

The Broncos could have used someone like Jaylen Waddle on the field in Week 10

With Dre Greenlaw back in the picture and seeing his snap counts increase, and the secondary surviving without Patrick Surtain II, there didn't appear to be a huge need to add on defense, but the offense was and is another story.

Denver seemingly had interest in adding at wide receiver or tight end, and, while there were many players dealt, the Broncos stood still. In Week 10, Jaylen Waddle caught five passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. He's now had at least 82 yards in three-straight games and has caught nearly 70% of his targets.

Once again, Waddle is on pace for what would be his fourth 1,000-yard season in his five years in the NFL. The Broncos struggled to move the ball in general against the Las Vegas Raiders and will only see their games become more important.

They are tied atop the AFC with the Colts and Patriots at 8-2, and the LA Chargers won in Week 10 to get to 7-3. With a game against the Kansas City Chiefs coming up in Week 11, Denver might soon see their AFC West lead disappear.

The Broncos would have been much better off making a move and swinging for the fences, but I guess the argument for not making a move is that this team get to where they are with 'their guys,' and the team will also see Russell Wilson's contract totally off the books in 2026, so next offseason could be when the aggression really amps up.