Broncos' Week 1 opponent could make them regret this free agency whiff

The Denver Broncos face the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season. Could they be exposed to a free agency whiff in this game?

Denver made a series of free agency moves this offseason and absolutely got better on both sides of the ball between free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. On paper, this team is the best it's been since the 2015 Super Bowl season.

Anyway, that doesn't mean all of their free agency moves will end up working out. As Denver makes their way toward Week 1 against the Tennessee Titans, will this potential free agency whiff stare them right in the face?

Should the Denver Broncos have re-signed ILB Cody Barton?

If you forget, the Denver Broncos saw former linebacker leave in free agency for the Tennessee Titans. Denver is clearly hoping Alex Singleton returns to form, but they also bolstered the unit with Dre Greenlaw as well.

Barton has missed just five games in six seasons, and in 2024 with Denver, racked up two interceptions, five passes defended, 1.5 sacks, 106 total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two QB hits in what was likely the best year of his career.

Perhaps this was a financial thing, and Denver simply did not want to pay for Cody Barton, but their projected starting duo of Greenlaw and Singleton both come with an injury concern, so you have to wonder if the Broncos are already kind of regretting letting Barton leave.

Now yes, if the Broncos win this game and get out to a 1-0 start, it's not likely that we'll come away from that contest wondering if Denver should have brought Barton back, but I would personally feel a lot better about the room if Barton was here instead of Alex Singleton.

Maybe the Broncos have another linebacker move up their sleeves as roster cuts progress?