Broncos urged to make a move to reward the team's most underrated player

As we have argued many times recently, the Denver Broncos could be the best team in the NFL at the moment, period. You could very easily argue that, from the top down, this organization is the best positioned to win it all in the coming season.

And that isn't just fan bluster - it's the truth. Sure, there is also a very real chance that the Broncos don't make the Super Bowl this year, and there might be a bigger chance that we think of the team not earning the top AFC playoff seed, but as of now, this team is about as good as you'll see in today's NFL.

But a huge issue that comes from this is figuring out which players to retain and which to let go. No NFL team can pay everyone, and with some key free agents coming for the Broncos after the 2026 NFL Season, the team may experience that. However, nothing is stopping the front office from getting a potentially major move done and over with...

Denver Broncos urged to extend WR Marvin Mims Jr. as the offseason ramps up

In Bleacher Report, Kristopher Knox argues that the Broncos still need to make another move, and that move would be to extend Marvin Mims Jr., the team's electric playmaker:



"Denver Broncos: Extend WR/KR Marvin Mims Jr.



The Denver Broncos have made a recent habit of locking in key contributors, and that trend should continue with return specialist Marvin Mims Jr. While Mims hasn't carved out a considerable offensive role, he's a two-time Pro Bowler as a return specialist.



Mims didn't earn Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors this past season, but he produced a league-high 452 punt-return yards with one return touchdown."

Mims is the most dynamic player on the roster. Even with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle now in the picture, Mims' ability as a return specialist makes him a slightly more dynamic player, in my opinion. Sure, he's never developed into a consistent threat at wide receiver thus far, but as we have seen, it feels like he's always making the most of those opportunities.

I have personally seen fans talk about the constant personnel shifting that head coach Sean Payton likes to do as a reason why Mims hasn't seen the field as much as he could have. One huge disadvantage for defenses when Payton calls the plays is that the frequent personnel shifting keeps that unit guessing.

But it also doesn't always allow the playmakers on offense to get into a rhythm. Anyway, Mims, according to Pro Football Reference, has a career passer rating of 109.4 when targeted, and the 2025 season was actually the first year that Mims' passer rating when targeted on offense was below 100.

He's also registered just three drops in his career, according to PFR, and that's one huge area that the Broncos have struggled with. His value as a returner is also through the roof - he's a top-3 return specialist in the NFL, and he's only set to play in his age-24 season in 2026.

Extending Mims would make sense, as he could continue to thrive as a returner, but this would also give the Broncos a longer runway to finally figure out how to get him more involved on offense. The current receiver room, even with Mims not factored in, is quite good, but that also lends itself to the room taking a massive step forward if the coaches can find a way to get Mims on the field more.