Giants Joe Schoen extension proves how good Broncos have it with George Paton

Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton was hired by the team following the 2020 NFL Season, and funnily enough, his first draft with the team in 2021 may have been his best and might end up as his best.

The first few seasons of Paton's tenure were not great - in fact, many had even wondered if he was going to be fired, especially after the Russell Wilson/Nathaniel Hackett debacle. However, Paton always seemed to be a widely respected GM across the league, and taking shots on Wilson and Hackett were pretty thoroughly praised at the time.

In the years since, Paton has exploded onto the scene with the Broncos, helping build one of the best rosters in the NFL and hitting on a ton of players in the NFL Draft. At this point, it's quite obvious that Paton is one of the best in the league, and his vision for the Broncos has come to life. Well, earlier this week, a struggling franchise shockingly doubled down on their GM, only proving further that the Broncos have it quite good with Paton.

Denver Broncos clearly have it great with George Paton

In an odd move, the New York Giants extended GM Joe Schoen and continue to keep him in that role.

The #Giants and GM Joe Schoen have agreed to terms on a multi-year extension to keep him working with John Harbaugh for years to come, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



After a successful offseason, including the work during the NFL Draft, Schoen is rewarded with a new deal. pic.twitter.com/wslaVuXVKy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2026

Schoen was hired just one year after Paton, and in his four years on the job, the Giants have gone a combined 22-45-1 with one playoff appearance and just one winning season. Schoen's Giants have never won more than nine games in a season, and over the past three years, the Giants have combined to win 13 games.

The Broncos won 14 games alone in the 2025 season. Paton, on the other hand, is now 44-41 as the Broncos GM with two playoff appearances and two winning seasons in a row.

The Broncos have also increased their win totals in nearly every season of Paton's tenure, going from five wins in 2022, to eight in 2023, to then 10 and 14 in 2024 and 2025. The Broncos recently extended Paton in what was a very obvious move.

However, the Giants extending Schoen just feels entirely misguided, as he's been quite bad in the NFL Draft and has not built a consistent winner. Sure, Giants head coach John Harbaugh does have the final roster say, but there at least has to be some level of competence at the GM spot, right?

This is an odd move by the Giants, and it honestly may ensure that this team continues to be among the worst in the NFL. There isn't quite as much GM turnover in the NFL as there is with head coaches, as GMs typically get two head coaching hires to try and fix whichever franchise they are with.

Fortunately for the Broncos, the duo of Paton and Sean Payton is suddenly entering their fourth year together, bringing ultimate stability at two of the most important spots in all of professional spots.