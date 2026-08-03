Broncos' Troy Franklin suddenly finds himself under pressure as camp continues

The Denver Broncos begin their first full week of training camp on Monday, and this is when things really amp up. As each day passes, this team gets closer to the start of the 2026 season, where the team has their sights set on the Super Bowl.

We don't really need to talk about the 2025 season anymore, but that year is surely going to be a huge motivation for the team go out and leave everything on the field this year. One of the more fun, interesting position groups this offseason has been the wide receiver unit, as Jaylen Waddle's acquisition has thrust this unit near the top of the NFL in terms of overall talent and depth.

And after the first few training camp practices, it's clear that third-year wide receiver Troy Franklin is already under a bit of pressure as the first full week of camp approaches.

Denver Broncos WR Troy Franklin may suddenly have a ton of pressure as training camp rolls on

Site Expert Sayre Bedinger recently touched on a pair of other wide receivers who are off to a quick start, as both Marvin Mims Jr. and Pat Bryant are leaving their mark on the field thus far:



"Another day of Broncos practice, another mention from head coach Sean Payton saying that Marvin Mims needs more touches.



'I’ve said this before about [WR Marvin] Mims [Jr.]. You’ve kind of seen it every time. I always feel like (they need) more touches.'



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)



Payton was specifically referring to what he wants or needs to see from skill players competing for spots and snaps within the offense. And according to Payton, the answer is more touches.



The Broncos have been getting Mims those touches early on in training camp, and this has been the prevailing sentiment"

Mims has been all over the place thus far and showcasing his big-play ability.

Marvin Mims keeps getting open and keeps making plays. — Aric DiLalla (@AricDiLalla) August 1, 2026

Bryant is showing out as well, as he caught a huge touchdown pass on August 1st, perhaps the biggest play of that practice.

Bo Nix with another highlight early in 11-on-11. Rolling right, off-kilter, in-stride bomb to Pat Bryant for a TD.



Nix turned around and barked in excitement at players/coaches watching on sideline — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 1, 2026

But don't just take my and Bedinger's word for it on Bryant, as head coach Sean Payton has previously spoken highly of the player:



"He’s a quick study. He gets it real fast. I think one of his great skill sets is his run after the catch because his feet stay on the ground when he catches it. He has strong hands in traffic. He’s having a good stretch here. He’s healthy. Certainly in Year 2, he knows exactly what to do. There’s a confidence about him, a maturity. You wouldn’t feel like he was a second-year player if you didn’t know it.”



- Sean Payton (in June, via Broncos PR)

As of now, both Mims and Bryant have made these big-time plays, and while we haven't necessarily heard anything negative about Franklin, he hasn't really left as big a mark as the other two have. Where Franklin has a disadvantage might be with his entire skill set and overall ceiling.

Mims is a big-play waiting to happen and might just be the fastest player on the team. He seems to always take advantage of the snaps he's given on offense, but it's been odd that he's not been on the field more.

As for Bryant, he might be the most well-rounded wide receiver in the room, as he does have the classic "X" profile being 6-2 and 205 pounds, but he's also a sharp route-runner and has great hands, especially in traffic.

And while Franklin isn't a bad player, there really isn't anything he does overwhelmingly well, and with the Broncos now set to enter their first full week of training camp, and when pads come on, it feels like there is a bit of pressure on Franklin.

Sure, his roster spot could be safe, as the Broncos could simply go into the season with Waddle, Courtland Sutton, Bryant, Mims, and Franklin, but that also isn't a guarantee. Furthermore, Franklin did take nice stides production-wise from 2024 into 2025, so, logically, he'd make another leap this year.

But the early returns would indicate that both Mims and Bryant want a piece of that pie, and while the WR3 role isn't necessarily an official position on the roster, the Broncos will need a third receiver to step up, as they can't give 100 percent of the targets to Waddle and Sutton, the two best players in the room.

This could end up being a good problem for the Broncos if all of Franklin, Mims, and Bryant end up being deserving of snaps, but Franklin does seem to be trailing in this unofficial WR3 battle thus far.