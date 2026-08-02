Bo Nix confirmed key part of his game is going nowhere after major ankle injury

When the news broke that Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix broke his ankle, the entire NFL world stopped. It didn't feel real at the moment, but it indeed was. Since then, Nix has gone through his recovery process, and the Broncos have gotten back onto the practice field for training camp.

And even with the major Jaylen Waddle addition this offseason, much of the chatter regarding the Broncos has been about Nix's ankle and if he can stay healthy, and if it will become an issue into 2026. At this point, there really isn't anything to say that Nix is not 100 percent.

The Broncos have recently begun training camp, and the third-year quarterback has had no limitations. Furthermore, something that's been a huge part of his game is his off-schedule ability. The average person might fairly wonder if Nix will have limitations with his rushing given that he has a surgically repaired ankle, but that does not appear to be the case.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix appears to be a 'full go' with using his legs

Some may have not needed confirmation from Nix himself that he was going to tone back the running, but he did flat-out say it during Saturday's practice:

Bo Nix was asked if he’ll run less after his injury.



“Absolutely not”



Added that’s a strength of his. pic.twitter.com/j30XJvApHD — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevens) August 1, 2026

No one in Broncos Country needs to be told that Nix's off-schedule ability his one of his strengths. In an age where there seem to be a record amount of dual-threat quarterbacks, they're all typically among the best in the NFL.

Yes, we have seen Nix win from the pocket, but being able to create outside of the pocket is a massive advantage that not every starting quarterback has. Nix actually throws on the run better than most, and if you removed most of his off-schedule ability from his game, he'd be a much less threatening player.

To be frank, we did see Nix's rushing ability help the Broncos win a ton of games. Heck, he was the team's leading rusher in the Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills. Even during the regular season, for example, Nix had a huge run that helped set the Broncos up for a game-winning field goal against the Houston Texans.

He also had a go-ahead touchdown run against the New York Giants a few weeks prior. Nix has a pretty exhaustive skillset at the position, so it really would not be a huge shock if he ended up being an MVP candidate this year, or at some point during his career.

With his not dialing this back, the Broncos full offensive potential could be reached. Not only does this team suddenly have a wealth of weapons that opposing defenses have to consider, but Nix being a weapon himself opens up another layer to the offense that not every NFL team has.