Key Bo Nix statistics prove Broncos have a QB ready to take the league by storm

Through two seasons in the NFL, Bo Nix has helped lead the Denver Broncos to two playoff berths and a stellar 24-10 regular season record. As of now, there is no reason to believe that this train can't keep going in the right direction, either.

While Nix still gets doubted by many across the NFL landscape, the numbers tell a different story. All of a sudden, though, Nix would be eligible for a contract extension following the 2026 NFL Season, so the rookie quarterback contract window is quickly closing.

Fortunately, the Broncos have a legitimate franchise quarterback and someone who does appear good enough to help this team win it all. We've uncovered some underrated statistics that futher prove this.

All statistics taken from Pro Football Reference

Denver Broncos' QB Bo Nix is a lot better than people think...

Bo Nix has largely dominated the AFC West thus far

A huge factor that contributes to the success of teams is how good they are playing in the division. Divisional games are typically the closest, ugliest, and also the most important games a team will play. Earning a division title in the NFL does guarantee a team at least one home playoff game, and perhaps even more.

Fans saw just how important it was for the Broncos to have success in the division last year, and Nix himself has utterly dominated against the AFC West thus far:



8-4 record

265/390 (67.95 percent)

2,627 yards

17 touchdowns

4 interceptions

97 passer rating

287 rushing yards

3 rushing touchdowns

No quarterback is asked to be flawless in their division, but Nix's numbers are truly impressive, and if we take these numbers and average them out over a 17-game season for more context, this is what Nix would be on pace for:



11-6 record

375/553

3,722 yards

24 touchdowns

6 interceptions

407 rushing yards

4 rushing touchdowns

While Nix isn't necessarily lighting it up on the stat sheet, these numbers are quite efficient and plenty good enough for the Broncos to keep winning the division. Nix has taken care of the football and, while doesn't throw for a ton of yards, completes a high percentage of his passes and has typically always given the Broncos a chance to win these tough divisional games.

Bo Nix heats up as the season progresses

Nix has played 10 total regular season games in December and January, resulting in the following output:



7-3 record

239/348 (68.68 percent)

2,416 yards

19 touchdowns

8 interceptions

96.9 passer rating

257 rushing yards

2 rushing touchdowns

And, once again, Nix's dominance is on display. But why would late-season games be so important? As we saw with the Broncos in both 2024 and 2025, losing just one more game would have resulted in no playoffs in 2024, and not earning the top AFC seed in 2025.

The playoff races, divisional races, and everything in between get more urgent the more the season goes on. The weather gets colder, teams get more banged up, and it's, overall, just a more dire environment.

This is going to continue to be the case in 2026 and beyond. Nix has been able to step up to the moment in these late-game situations, and it's helped the Broncos secure two straight playoff berths.

Bo Nix's utter dominance against the NFC

The final statistic that further proves just how good Nix is would be how flat-out dominant he's been against the NFC in his career:



9-1 record

247/371 (66.04 completion)

2,500 yards

19 touchdowns

4 interceptions

97.8 passer rating

261 rushing yards

5 rushing touchdowns

The lone loss that Nix and the Broncos have had against the NFC just so happened to be his very first regular season game in the NFL, which almost does not count. Rookie quarterbacks generally get a pass for their first seasons, as there is so much adjustment, as playing quarterback in the NFL is the toughest position in sports to play.

Those first two games for the Nix-led Broncos were rather forgettable, but the quarterback started to hit his stride after that and really has done nothing but dominate since then. His sustained success against the NFC can almost be looked at as 'free' wins.

Given how slim margins the Broncos have had these past two seasons, their starting quarterback coming up clutch and taking care of business like he has helps the team see the desired end of those margins.