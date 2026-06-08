4 Broncos' players who could become trade candidates in 2026

There isn't just one reason why we see trades happen. Sometimes, like in the example of the Myles Garrett trade, a rebuilding team trades a key player to a contender for a massive haul. The Denver Broncos did this with Jaylen Waddle earlier in the offseason.

But, sometimes, there could be trades that look toward the future. Teams that might not want to re-sign a certain player whose contract expires at the end of the season could look to trade him. While the Broncos do have a loaded roster ahead of 2026, the team will have some future tough decisions to make after the season.

This could perhaps even lead to the team entertaining some trade offers during the 2026 season, and while that may seem insane, stay with me for a second.

Could these 4 Denver Broncos end up being trade candidates during the 2026 season

Evan Engram, TE

Evan Engram finished with 50 receptions in 2025, but he had fewer than 500 yards and just one touchdown. Furthermore, he's in the final year of his deal, turning 32 years old in September, and did also see the Broncos bring in a pair of rookies in Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley.

While Joly and Bentley could take some time to adjust to the NFL, the Broncos might want the young players to see the field. Joly's receiving upside, and Bentley's two-phase ability could allow the team a chance to move Engram.

Something similar happened back in 2023 when Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper began to see more playing time as second and third-year players, respectively. It worked out in the end for those two, and I would have to guess that there is a non-zero chance something like that happens with the tight end room in 2026.

Adam Trautman is on a new three-year contract and is someone who has spent years in Sean Payton's offense, so the Broncos would still have a veteran for the rookies to lean onto.

Ben Powers, LG

If the Broncos think rookie guard Kage Casey is ready to step into the starting lineup, or even Alex Palczewski, for that matter, Ben Powers could get moved. Powers is the only starting lineman not under contract beyond 2026, and the Broncos simply can't keep paying top-dollar to every starter.

Powers is a free agent this offseason and isn't going to be re-signed by the Broncos unless something insane happens. With Palczewski having filled in nicely for Powers in 2025, and Casey now being in the mix, the Broncos might be willing to trade the former Baltimore Raven for the right price.

Jarrett Stidham, QB

Payton did recently say that Sam Ehlinger has a much stronger understanding of the offense, and that does feel rather significant. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham is a free agent following the season, and while he does appear to be a valued member of the quarterback room, his showing in the AFC Championship Game was forgettable.

If Ehlinger appears to be ready to step into a backup quarterback room during 2026, the Broncos might entertain trading Stidham for the right price.

Riley Moss, CB

One of the biggest free agents the team has this offseason is Riley Moss, and it doesn't seem like fans can make up their minds about this player. Despite being targeted a ton in 2025 and leading the league in passes defended, many fans cited his pass interference penalties as a massive area of concern.

It's clear, though, that many of those calls were shaky, at best. Moss didn't miss a game in 2025 and is also playing one of the toughest positions in sports, as he's sharing the field with Patrick Surtain II, the best cornerback in the game.

The Broncos do have Jahdae Barron in the mix, and he's really the only legitimate threat to Moss' job, if there even is one. Ja'Quan McMillian is the slot guy, and Kris Abrams-Draine is clearly a solid backup with spot-starting ability.

Moss could end up cashing in on the open market next offseason, maybe even eclipsing $15 million per year on a multi-year deal. If the Broncos feel like they can project as much, but decide they do not want to pay him that, a trade could be a logical solution.

The trade, though, would obviously only happen if the team thinks Barron is ready to step into a full-time starting role. Sure, given how good this team is, the Broncos may just hold onto their veterans on expiring contracts since a Super Bowl could be in reach.

But at the same time, this team is built through the NFL Draft, so adding more picks in instances of trades could also be something the team pursues.