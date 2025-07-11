Broncos training camp could be dominated by a player nobody saw coming

The Denver Broncos could see an unexpected player dominate training camp - a player that no one saw coming.

One thing is true - Sean Payton and George Paton have hit on some draft picks during their time with the Denver Broncos. Dating back to Paton's first draft in 2021 and continuing on, the Broncos have hit on guys like Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Marvin Mims Jr, Luke Wattenberg, Bo Nix, and others.

It's been a nice revival for the franchise, so the hope is that a player or two from the 2025 NFL Draft class could emerge as another home-run pick by the law firm of Payton and Paton.

Anyway, the team did make some interesting selections in the NFL Draft back in April, and it could lead to a player that none of us saw coming just dominating training camp.

Pat Bryant could dominate training camp in his first year in the NFL

Pat Bryant was the 74th overall pick by the Denver Broncos - a third rounder. Bryant honestly has a perfect ' Sean Payton wide receiver' draft profile - he's big-bodied, has great hands, ball skills, and has a ton of collegiate experience - 46 games to be exact.

He's a good blocker and does fit into that 'power slot' role that Payton covets in some of his pass-catchers. There really isn't a ton missing from Bryant's game, even if he's only in his early 20s. He got better each year of his collegiate career at Illinois and could continue to develop in the NFL.

While much of the focus in the Denver Broncos wide receiver room might be on Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, and Devaughn Vele, Pat Bryant could quickly emerge as a player who just takes things over and soon becomes and immediate contributor and favorite weapon of Bo Nix during the 2025 NFL Season.