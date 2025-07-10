Brand-new Broncos player already predicted to be a bust in the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos acquired many new players in the offseason, and one of their new signees is already predicted to be a bust.

The Broncos have honestly avoided the 'bust' label with many of their recent draft picks and signings. Even someone like DJ Jones has stuck around and has turned into a solid signing. As the Broncos embark on a massive 2025 season, the hope is that some other draft picks and signings hit their stride with the team.

Well, some folks seem to think that the team will have a 'bust' in 2025...

JK Dobbins already predicted to be a bust in 2025 for the Broncos

Here is what Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report said about JK Dobbins being a bust for the Broncos in 2025:

"Denver Broncos: RB J.K. Dobbins



This one's for the fantasy enthusiasts, who should be wary of overdrafting Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins in the coming weeks. While Dobbins did rush for 905 yards last season and signed a modest one-year, $2.7 million deal with Denver this spring, he's a strong candidate to fall short of expectations.



Dobbins has an extensive injury history and missed another four games in 2024. He's also unlikely to hold an every-down role with Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estimé and rookie second-round pick RJ Harvey also in the RB room.



Given Sean Payton's tendency to use a backfield committee, it wouldn't be a shock to see Dobbins buried on the depth chart or even with another team by midseason" Kristopher Knox

They picked running back JK Dobbins as the team's main bust in the 2025 NFL Season. I personally disagree with this analysis, as Dobbins is a complete running back - he can pass protect and has averaged over five yards per carry across his NFL career. He rushed for nine touchdowns in 2024 with the LA Chargers and was on pace for well over 1,000.

Furthermore, the Broncos have been among the least-injured teams in the NFL over the last two years, so we've got every reason to believe that Dobbins could stay on the field for perhaps 13 games or more. He's never played more than 15 games in a season, but that could change in 2025.

I would absolutely not say that JK Dobbins is going to be a bust for the Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season - he's still just 26 years old and is an extremely efficient running back - Dobbins could honestly turn into one of the more efficient backs in the league this season with the Denver Broncos.