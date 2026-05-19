Broncos' toughest games for 2026 will decide contender or pretender status

The Denver Broncos have broken out in a big way in each of the past two seasons, and even in 2023, the team was much improved from the prior season. If this trend holds, the Broncos will find a way to be even better than their 2025 version, which feels impossible.

The improvement that the team likely wants to see will primarily be on offense - fielding a more efficient rushing attack should be the first objective, but figuring out the passing game will also be a huge emphasis.

Denver's schedule is obviously going to be a huge part here. While the schedule does open up rather brutally, it eases up as the season goes on, but the toughest games the Broncos are set to embark on could truly decide whether this team is a contender or a pretender.

Denver Broncos toughest games for the 2026 NFL Season prove nothing will be easy

5. Week 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Broncos have lost just three games at home over the past two seasons, and two of those losses were in the first-half of the 2024 campaign. The Jacksonville Jaguars were the lone team to defeat Denver at home last year, not counting the playoffs.

Denver was bullied throughout the game and just did not have much of an answer on either side of the ball. Given that the Jaguars are largely the same team, this could end up being another tough battle.

4. Week 1 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Even though the Broncos are 3-1 against the Kansas City Chiefs since 2024 and have even beaten them at home three-straight years, this team is still a tough out. There is no guarantee at the moment that Patrick Mahomes will be on the field, but as we saw on Christmas in 2025, the Broncos struggled even with a third-string quarterback in.

Kansas City invested a ton on the defensive side of the ball this offseason, so logically, that unit could improve, and while the Chiefs may trot out Justin Fields to start if Mahomes isn't ready, Arrowhead has always been a tough place to play in this most recent era of Chiefs football.

3. Week 6 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Hosting the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 6, the Broncos will also have their work cut out for them in this one. Seattle was the most balanced team in the NFL last year, as this team's offense was prolific in throwing the ball, and the defense was fast, deep, and explosive.

The Broncos could likely contain Sam Darnold in this one, as the passing attack is rather top-heavy with Jaxon Smith-Njigba leading the way, but being able to get the best of a Mike Macdonald defense is not something that many teams were able to do last year.

2. Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills

In the Divisional Round in 2025, the Buffalo Bills bullied the Broncos on the ground, and if it wasn't for a series of sloppy turnovers from Josh Allen, Denver would have lost. Given that Buffalo is set to return many of the same players on offense, this Christmas Day showdown could be brutal.

Denver's defense doesn't hold up well against offenses that love to run the heck out of the football - the Broncos defensive front is on the lighter side and is more of a 'NASCAR' unit, rather than a 'monster truck' unit, if that makes sense.

1. Week 3 vs. Los Angeles Rams

On paper, the Broncos and Los Angeles Rams may be the two best teams in football. The Rams had issues at cornerback in 2025, but immediately filled those holes with Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson.

They have the reigning MVP in Matthew Stafford, a high-flying passing attack, and a 1,000-yard running back in Kyren Williams. Defensively, the Rams should be able to do a bit of everything now that the secondary is shored up, and it all comes together with a top-3 head coach in Sean McVay.

Even with this game being at home and being early in the season, it could end up being the toughest the Broncos endure in 2026, and it really would not be a shock if Denver and Los Angeles met in February in the Super Bowl.