Latest Broncos prediction would avenge 2025 heartbreak in perfect fashion

The Denver Broncos have what it takes to win it all, and when you take a look around this roster, it's hard to find an obvious place to upgrade, especially when you consider the 2026 NFL Draft class, a class where the Broncos clearly addressed the most urgent roster needs.

From top to bottom, even including the front office and coaching, the Broncos might be the best operation in the NFL. You could argue a team like the Los Angeles Rams could take that unofficial title, but with an aging quarterback in Matthew Stafford, the Broncos may be the best-positioned team in the entire league.

It really would not be a shock if the Broncos again earned the top seed in the AFC and again got to the AFC Championship Game, but the health of quarterback Bo Nix would then come into focus in that scenario. A recent Broncos prediction actually sees the Broncos avenging how 2025 ended and ending the 2026 season atop the mountain.

Denver Broncos predicted to win the Super Bowl by Henry McKenna of FOX Sports

Henry McKenna predicted that the Broncos would again earn the top seed in the AFC for the playoffs, would beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Divisional Round, beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, and topple the San Francisco 49ers by one point in the Super Bowl:



I"f quarterback Bo Nix didn't break his ankle in the divisional round last season, the Broncos would have made the Super Bowl. They might have even made it if that crazy snow storm hadn’t blown into Denver so quickly and intensely. And it looked like, with Nix, the Broncos were the only great team in an otherwise unspectacular conference.



So with the AFC still lacking (compared to the NFC), the Broncos get their second chance. And they'll convert on it, taking care of Cincinnati, whose questions at cornerback might prove too severe to make a complete Super Bowl run...



That [Broncos] offensive unit proves to be too much against the 49ers, whose age might start to show at this point in the postseason. Running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle and receiver Mike Evans might all be among the best at their positions, but they have plenty of wear and tear. That’s how the Broncos find their advantage, with their young and fast defense taking care of Purdy & Co.



Payton gets his second Super Bowl victory. And he does it by making Nix look a little bit like Saints legend Drew Brees, including on the game-winning drive when the Broncos convert a two-pointer, rather than settling for a tie (and, likely, overtime)."

McKenna's final blurb in his prediction is also quite interesting, as he further predicts that the Broncos would go on a game-winning drive and successfully convert a two-point conversion to beat the 49ers, 29-28.

Sure, it's very early on to be predicting something like this, but it's another example of the NFL media being high on the Broncos, and this type of prediction could continue throughout the offseason. In fact, it could get to a point where many in the NFL world are expecting the Broncos to make the Super Bowl, perhaps putting some outside pressure on the team.

Last year, the Broncos weren't really seen as a team that was capable of winning the Super Bowl, and were able to fly under the radar for a bit. Even during the team's insane winning streak, many had said that Denver wasn't 'for real' given how many close games the team won.

Well, the doubters truly continue to be wrong - they were wrong heading into the 2024 season, and wrong heading into 2025. If the pace continues, they'll be wrong in 2026, and perhaps this coming season will indeed end with the Broncos winning it all, totally avenging the brutal ending to the 2025 season.