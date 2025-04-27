Broncos top WR could be on thin ice after the Pat Bryant pick

The Denver Broncos' wide receiver room needed help, and Denver made sure to address that need on day two of the 2025 NFL Draft, specifically in round 3, by selecting Illinois' Pat Bryant. Bryant, the 74th overall selection, was a reach for multiple fans around the league, as people thought that Pat was going to be drafted on day three, but he was a steal and will remain wearing orange and blue at least for the start of his professional career.

Not only was he a monster throughout his college career, but he is a big-body receiver who can easily become a top target for Bo Nix.

Bryant led the nation with three game-winners in the final two minutes of those specific games. In other words, he was a very clutch weapon for Illinois. He might not be the fastest receiver in the class, but he is a player with safe hands, a big body, and a lot of physical threats to help move the chains and score a lot of touchdowns.

Stat-wise, the newest Bronco had 54 receptions, 984 yards, and 10 touchdowns during 12 games of his final college season. Averaging 82 yards per game and 18.2 yards per reception. He made a huge leap from junior year to senior year in these categories.

Pat Bryant selection might put Courtland Sutton on thin ice

Pat Bryant had just ONE drop across 78 targets last season🔥@IlliniFootball pic.twitter.com/SO2qV5cOUV — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 1, 2025

Well, the former Illinois receiver has multiple similar traits to Denver's top receiver, Courtland Sutton. Both are big-sized receivers with safe hands, both led their respective teams in receiving yards plus touchdowns, both are great in jump balls, and both are team captains (Sutton in Denver and Bryant in Illinois). Is Bryant a Sutton clone? Head coach Sean Payton said that he views Pat similarly to his star wideout in New Orleans, Michael Thomas.

Why would the Pat Bryant selection in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft put Courtland Sutton on thin ice? Well, they are both very similar in their style of play, and while the rookie can learn the new system and develop behind Courtland in 2025, he could become the number one in 2026. Sutton will become a free agent after the upcoming 2025-26 season, and if the third-round Draft selection out of Illinois does well in year one, Denver could wait to potentially extend Sutton, and let him go in free agency.

Yes, Sutton (29 years) is an extension candidate before or during the upcoming 2025 season, but if Bryant (22 years) does well in year one, that (Courtland's extension) might not be a lock for the Denver Broncos.