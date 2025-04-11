Broncos stud pass rusher shockingly labeled as 2025 NFL Draft trade bait

The Denver Broncos have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, but could they break that up and make a shocking trade? Well, let's hope not, but crazier things have happened. The Broncos and the rest of the NFL will soon embark on the 2025 NFL Draft. There is no perfect draft strategy, but part of building a winning team and sustaining it is being able to build for the future.

And sometimes, current players have to be moved to make room for the future. We have seen that in recent years on the Broncos. The team turned the EDGE room over to the young guys at the beginning of last season. Both Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto have gradually improved over the last few seasons.

The Broncos also cut ties with an aging Russell Wilson for a younger and better QB in Bo Nix. Could the Broncos make another move like this, perhaps trading one of their top pass rushers? I guess it's possible until it isn't...

Here is what Ralph Vacchiano from FOX Sports said about a potential trade of John Franklin-Myers:

"They got him from the Jets for a sixth-round pick last April, and he rewarded them with a career-high seven sacks. But he's in the last year of the two-year, $15 million contract he signed after the trade, and his future in Denver isn't clear. After all, both defensive end Zach Allen (8.5) and linebacker Nick Bonitto (13.5) had more sacks than JFM and they're both in the last year of their deals, too. Assuming the Broncos can't and won't pay them all, they could try to sell high on Franklin-Myers, a situational pass-rusher who turns 29 in September." Ralph Vacchiano

Could the Broncos trade one of their best defensive players?

This is a black-and-white, logical argument for why the Denver Broncos could trade John Franklin-Myers, but it does not mean they will. The team did recently give Jonathon Cooper an extension. They also re-signed DJ Jones, and Nik Bonitto is absolutely going to receive an extension as well. Bonitto is a young pass rusher who hit his stride in 2024 and became a legitimate DPOY candidate for about a month's time.

Zach Allen also had one of the ultra-rare 40 QB hit seasons, so with just one more year left on his deal, he too could get another contract. It does seem to leave Franklin-Myers out to dry a bit. Now yes, he is still under contract through the 2025 NFL Season, but he definitely outplayed the $7.5 million/year deal he is on.

In 2024, JFM racked up a career-high seven sacks along with eight tackles for loss and 18 QB hits. He was truly the missing piece along the defensive line for the Denver Broncos. However, with the amount of money that is probably going to be tied up along the DL, Franklin-Myers might not fit into the equation.

The Broncos can take a defensive end in the 2025 NFL Draft as well. And heck, the team might be able to flip him for more than the sixth-round pick that they sent for him last offseason. Only time will tell what happens here, but a trade of John Franklin-Myers does make sense to an extent.