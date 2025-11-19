Broncos stud defender makes franchise history in Week 11 win over the Chiefs

As Broncos Country continues to celebrate the Week 11 win over the defending AFC champions, and division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, it is important to give a huge shout-out to nickelback Ja'Quan McMillian following his performance on Sunday. He was a key contributor to Vance Joseph's unit and a big reason why Denver won this matchup.

Denver won their eight consecutive matchup, this time at home against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, who despite a 5-4 record (Entering the Broncos game), are always a tough opponent. With this win, the Broncos are 2-1 in the AFC West division. They are up by two games over the Los Angeles Chargers, who lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and by four games over Kansas City.

Going back to the Chiefs game on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High, it was a difficult matchup, but Sean Payton, Bo Nix, and company found a way to get the victory and take the pole position in the AFC Conference standings. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph delivered a masterful performance, and as I mentioned earlier, Ja'Quan McMillian was a key contributor to the defense itself.

Ja'Quan McMillian makes franchise history in stellar Week 11 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs

From being undrafted out of East Carolina University a few seasons ago to being an undisputed starter in Vance Joseph's defense, nickelback Ja'Quan McMillian put his name in the franchise record books following his monster performance on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

He became the first player ever in Denver Broncos history at the cornerback position to have two sacks and one interception in the same game. Additionally, he had 6 total tackles and 2 tackles for loss. Both sacks and the interception came in clutch moments of the game, which helped the team secure the win.

Kansas City was in the red zone when the interception occurred, one sack was recorded on the final play of the second quarter, and the second one came on a third-down play during the Chiefs' final offensive possession, forcing them to punt, which led to the Broncos' game-winning drive. Additionally, Ja'Quan McMillian becomes the first defender in NFL history to have two sacks and one interception in the same game on superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Broncos will relax this week with their scheduled bye, but since they are actually the number one seed in the entire AFC Conference with a 9-2 record, it will be interesting to see how the teams behind them perform in Week 12. For example, the Indianapolis Colts will play on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. After the bye, Denver has a road primetime game on Sunday Night against the Washington Commanders.