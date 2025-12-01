Broncos starter once again found himself on the fans' bad side in Week 13 win

At this point, the only thing Denver Broncos cornerback Riley Moss is going to be able to do to get back in the good graces of the entire fan base is pitch a shutout and pick off a pass or two. It's a tough job playing cornerback in the NFL; it's an even tougher job playing opposite Pat Surtain II, and Moss has absolutely felt the pressure.

Being one of the most targeted cornerbacks in the NFL over the past two seasons, Moss has had a very interesting combination of success and struggle. He's given up a low completion percentage and has proven himself in coverage many times, but he's also been flagged for more penalties than any other defensive back in the NFL.

Against the Commanders on Sunday Night Football, Moss made some outstanding plays in coverage, coupled once again with some huge plays allowed.

Riley Moss once again coming under major fire from Denver Broncos fan base after Commanders win

TREYLON BURKS JUST MADE AN INSANE CATCH.



Even the NBC broadcasting crew was laughing at Moss's expense on this play by Treylon Burks, taking advantage of the low-hanging fruit: Moss got "Moss'd".

You can't have better coverage than Moss had on this play, but the perfect throw and ridiculous catch beat perfect coverage.

Moss had multiple pass breakups before that play, and another couple of good plays after that. However, late in the game, he once again found himself in a rough position. The Broncos gave up a touchdown to Terry McLaurin on a busted coverage where it appeared Moss was one of the closest players. The play was called back due to holding on the Commanders' right tackle.

On the very next play, Moss was absolutely dusted by Deebo Samuel down the right sideline and almost gave up a touchdown.

Many in the fan base see the good plays Moss is making and aren't jumping off of his bandwagon. Others are completely fed up and ready to see him replaced in the starting lineup. At one point in this game, Moss was on the sideline holding his helmet with Kris Abrams-Draine on the field, so it's not like the thought has never crossed the minds of this coaching staff.

The Broncos clearly have to figure out a better solution for man coverage situations opposite of Pat Surtain when the other team is continually picking on Riley Moss. It feels like if it's not a penalty being called, a big play is being given up. Obviously, not 100 percent of the time, but still too frequently.

Moss is a talented player with all of the physical attributes you look for, as well as the mindset to recover from the difficult plays. But can he start flipping the script and making quarterbacks pay when the ball comes his way? That's what it's going to take to get him back on the good graces of the fan base.