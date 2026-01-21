Broncos should target these free agents who could blossom into superstars

With just two more wins, and one of them being at home, the Denver Broncos will be Super Bowl LX champions, but they'll have to do so without Bo Nix, who broke his ankle near the end of the team's overtime thriller against the Buffalo Bills.

It's a tragic ending to an amazing season for Nix, as, to top it off, the Broncos seem somewhat likely to get both JK Dobbins and Luke Wattenberg back in the starting lineup. It's a tough pill to swallow, but Nix should be fully healthy by the time the 2026 season rolls around.

In about two months, the Broncos, with the rest of the NFL, will embark on the free agency period, and seeing as the Russell Wilson contract will be totally off the books for the Broncos, this could be one of the most aggressive offseasons we have seen from this team. The window is wide open, the team will have cap to spend, draft picks to play with, and a stud QB on his rookie team. It would be a massive shock if this team did not invest into multiple notable playmakers on the offensive side of the ball.

The Denver Broncos could be a place where free agents blossom into superstars

Bleacher Report outlined a few free agents who could become stars on new teams, and a few of them may fit positions and roles that the Denver Broncos could covet in about two months:



RB Breece Hall

WR Alec Pierce

TE Kyle Pitts

LB Nakobe Dean

It's obviously not likely that Denver signs all four players, but there is a path for the team to bring in two of these four. The Broncos do need help at all three skill positions and at linebacker - you could argue that those four positions are the biggest needs for Denver.

Breece Hall is a high-end, dual-threat back who has racked up yardage despite being on the Jets. Alec Pierce might be the best downfield threat in the NFL and is honestly a much more explosive version of Courtland Sutton. Kyle Pitts is a borderline-generational athlete at the tight end position, and Nakobe Dean is an undersized but very productive linebacker.

All four could have solid arguments to have a huge role on the Denver Broncos, and with how well-run this team is, the coaching staff will know how to get the most out of any player they bring in.