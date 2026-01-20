Marvin Mims just proved why he is the most dangerous weapon in Divisional Round

The Denver Broncos largely controlled the game in the first half against the Buffalo Bills, but it was clear that the team was struggling, and continued to struggle to stop the run. Furthermore, the team saw both Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin leave the game in the first half.

This contest quickly turned into a game where more players on offense had to step up. To give credit where it's due, Lil'Jordan Humphrey did respond nicely after dropping a touchdown in the endzone in the first quarter. He caught a long touchdown pass from Bo Nix late in the second quarter.

But after the injuries to Bryant and Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr was given more run on offense, and he truly capitalized on those opportunities, not only catching the then go-ahead touchdown pass, but also drawing a key pass interference penalty on Tre'Davious White, which set up the game-winning field goal.

Marvin Mims Jr is the key to getting the Broncos over the hump in the playoffs

It's honestly been a bit of a mystery why the Denver Broncos never seemed to give Mims more snaps on offense, as he maximizes his chances. After making some strides as a receiver from year one into year two, his production dipped in 2025. However, he's still been one of the very best return specialists in the NFL, but I really don't think that's why the Broncos drafted him.

In the Divisional Round, Mims caught all eight of his targets for 93 yards and a touchdown. He had a near-perfect passer rating when targeted and is surely a sure-handed player who has been an efficient target at the position throughout his three-year career.

Even if both Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin are back in the lineup on Sunday, the Broncos have to give Marvin Mims Jr legitimate snaps and chances at WR, and not just passes near or behind the line of scrimmage. Mims is typically the fastest player on the field at any given moment, and Denver needs to exploit that against opposing defenses.

At the end of the day, the task on offense just got a lot tougher without Bo Nix, but now is the time for key playmakers to step up. Mims typically does do this when called upon. Sean Payton should continue to dial-up chances for Mims. There's a good chance he'll be able to win his matchup one-on-one or find the soft spot in any zone coverage the Patriots run.