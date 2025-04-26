Broncos should still try to pull off a major trade to add more on offense

The Denver Broncos have added two offensive players on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Can they still pull off a major offensive trade? At pick 60 in the NFL Draft at the bottom of Round 2, the Broncos took RJ Harvey, an explosive running back from UCF.

And Harvey might just end up being the next Darren Sproles for Sean Payton if you can believe that. At pick 74, 14 picks later, the team took a big-bodied wide receiver, adding Pat Bryant from Illinois. The team manuvered through the board on Day 2 and were able to create some better value on Day 3.

Well, Denver should keep their foot on the gas and perhaps take a different route to add even more weaponry to the offense.

Could Breece Hall still be an option for the Denver Broncos?

How about Breece Hall? Hall seems to be available for the right price, and while the team did just take RJ Harvey, they should not shy away from adding another running back. Heck, some Broncos fans would not hate it if the team took another back.

Trading for one may actually make more sense, as Breece Hall is a proven entity and would cap-off this RB room as the team embarks on their Day 3 selections.

You may not personally agree with trading draft capital for a running back, but those are the types of moves - adding good veterans for decent prices - that put the finishing touches on top rosters in the NFL. The Broncos should call up their former buddy Darren Mougey to gauge the price on Breece Hall, and if the price is right, they should pull the trigger.

A backfield of Hall, Harvey, and Audric Estime would be unfair for opposing defenses and would put the Broncos rushing attack in a great spot.