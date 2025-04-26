Broncos have loaded up on weapons for Bo Nix on Day 2 of 2025 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos have loaded up on weapons on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, taking RJ Harvey and Pat Bryant. It's nice to see the Denver Broncos put a focus on the offensive side of the ball on Day 2. The team originally had picks 51 and 85, but turned that into some better picks in later rounds and picks 60 and 74 here on Day 2.

Their first selection was RJ Harvey of UCF, and their latest selection is Pat Bryant, a big wide receiver from Illinois. It's clear at this point that Denver wants to load up on the offensive side of the ball to help that unit hit elite status in 2025 and beyond.

Broncos loading up on weapons on Day 2

The team used their 20th overall pick on Jahdae Barron, which came as a shock to many people, especially when you consider how many talented offensive weapons were still on the board. Well, the team definitely came through on Friday night.

The Barron pick seemed to be a bit unexpected for the Broncos, as they clearly did not think he was going to be there with the 20th pick. That surely threw a wrench into their draft plans, but in a good way, if that makes sense.

Denver has played catch-up on Day 2. Bryant is not an explosive player at all, but he's 6'2" and has sure hands, so that will surely translate into the NFL. RJ Harvey is an extremely explosive running back with dual-threat ability, so each player is bringing something a bit different to the mix.

It's been all about the offensive side of the ball and Bo Nix here on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft. We will see how Day 3 pans out for this team, as there will still be a ton of talent left on the board.