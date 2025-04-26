Broncos must keep their foot on the gas and add more playmakers for Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos have used both of their picks here on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft on weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Their first pick was RJ Harvey, the running back from UCF. The team used the 60th pick on Harvey after executing two trade downs.

The team also then had the 74th pick and used that selection on Pat Bryant, a big-bodied, sure-handed wide receiver from Illinois.

No matter how you slice it, this should be a success for the Denver Broncos, as they did find weapons to help out the offense, but could they keep adding more?

More playmakers are needed for the Denver Broncos

The answer is yes. As of now, the Broncos have not drafted a tight end, and they do not have a long-term answer at that position. Sure, Evan Engram is a good signing, but he is only here on a two-year contract. Furthermore, while RJ Harvey is another great pick, the RB room could use another boost.

The team currently has Harvey, Audric Estime, and Jaleel McLaughlin as their top three running backs. Another player at this position is needed to perhaps bump McLaughlin out of the rotation. Pat Bryant is a nice wide receiver selection, but there is always room to add another weapon there as well. Fortunately, we still have Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft to go, which is Rounds 4-7. Heck, we have not even hit the halfway point of the NFL Draft.

And with the NFL being a more offensive league at this point, it would be wise for the Broncos front office to continue stacking notable offensive prospects on Day 3. And heck, they could even dip into the free agency market one last time to add more players on this side of the ball.