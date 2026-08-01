Broncos should sign Stefon Diggs for a key reason (but not why you think)

The Denver Broncos did something special in trading for Jaylen Waddle earlier this offseason. Across the first two years of quarterback Bo Nix's career, the Broncos simply did not have a top option in the passing game, and the team did struggle big-time with drops this past season.

The team had 43 drops, which was the second-most in the NFL, only trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars, Adding Waddle should help those drops come down, but the Broncos are clearly in an all-in, perhaps all-or-nothing season in 2026 with how 2025 ended.

The Broncos were also close to signing Stefon Diggs last offseason, who remains a free agent here in 2026. Well, would it be outrageous to suggest that the Broncos sign him, if nothing else, to keep him away from the AFC West?

Denver Broncos, and two other AFC West teams named as a potential fit for Stefon Diggs

For NFL.com, Grant Gordon dubbed the Washington Commanders as the best team fit for Diggs, but in his 'Other options' category, all of the Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and Las Vegas Raiders were listed:



"Cleared of any NFL discipline and touting himself as the best WR2 in all the land, Diggs would seem to be a fit for every wide receiver-needy squad, of which there are an abundance. Diggs has done well with young QBs on the rise -- Josh Allen and Drake Maye -- and Jayden Daniels badly needs a reliable second option opposite Terry McLaurin. Diggs is a Maryland native who played in high school and college there, and Washington general manager Adam Peters loves signing veterans to one-year deals. "

What's funny is that Diggs himself did say that the Broncos were a team he almost joined, so this isn't some random attempt at generating buzz. It's quite obvious that the Chiefs need wide receiver help, as their top two options in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy would legitimately be third and fourth options on the Broncos.

The Raiders could currently have the worst wide receiver room in the NFL, as they could field a top trio of Jack Bech, Tre Tucker, and Jalen Nailor. Heck, even the Los Angeles Chargers could use another pass-catcher as well.

Considering the Broncos had some level of interest in Diggs last offseason, I can't imagine that interest is totally gone.

Sure, adding Waddle to the mix might make that so, but what would the harm be in signing Diggs? Denver has been aggressive in recent years in adding talent to this roster, and a potential Diggs signing would come in as a much less aggressive move than trading for Waddle.

Making this signing to keep him away from the rest of the AFC West should also be considered, as naive as it sounds. In 2025, Diggs did catch 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He played in all 17 games, but appeared in just 55 percent of the offensive snaps.

As a part-time player, Diggs eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, which is honestly ridiculous. In 2026, the Broncos are capable of winning the Super Bowl, but nothing is guaranteed. Bringing in Diggs, as crazy as it may sound, could work out for a year.

He'd not play for any other team in the AFC West, and the Broncos would get even better at an already strong position.