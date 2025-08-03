Broncos should offer a contract extension to the most unlikely person

The Denver Broncos should keep their foot on the gas and offer a contract extension to the most unlikely person. Denver has not messed around this offseason with their all-in approach and their in-house contract extensions.

Right now, Denver is absolutely a contender and may not have a single notable roster hole. It's really quite something given where this team was just a few short years ago. Much of the credit does go to the front office for being able to draft and develop some of these players.

The coaching staff led by Sean Payton has also been among the best in the NFL at getting the most of out their players. Well, as the Broncos head toward the 2025 NFL Season, they should offer an extension to George Paton, their GM, who some fans wanted gone not too long ago.

George Paton has truly earned himself a contract extension

After taking over in 2021, the Denver Broncos seemed to be in good hands, but it took Paton just two seasons to really mess things up, as the Russell Wilson trade and Nathaniel Hackett hire were both fireable offenses for the GM.

However, when his back was against the wall, Paton was able to help bring Sean Payton to the team, and while we may never know if the GM or head coach truly has the final say in roster moves, both have been able to work at a high level together.

Many of Paton's draft picks like Patrick Surtain, Jonathon Cooper, and Quinn Meinerz have earned big-time deals from Denver, and other draft picks like Marvin Mims Jr and Bo Nix that Payton and Paton were together for are beginning to show out as well.

Overall, this Broncos' roster has been built the right way, and the team would be wise to keep GM George Paton around for years to come.