Broncos should make bold move to bring back former defensive centerpiece

The Denver Broncos secondary is just oozing with young talent, but could the team bring back an old face to make the backend even stronger?

The team clearly wanted to get better in the secondary, and the safety position was one that many of us saw coming as a position to be upgraded. Denver did just that by signing the hard-hitting Talanoa Hufanga, who actually fits perfectly beside Brandon Jones.

Jones was truly elite in his first year with the Broncos, and he played quite well next to PJ Locke III, a backup-caliber player, so with Hufanga in the mix, both safeties could have the best seasons of their careers. Denver also used their first-round pick on DB Jahdae Barron, who can play all over the secondary.

However, a former Denver Broncos defensive centerpiece is still on the free agency market, and being that the Broncos are clearly all-in this offseason, should they just... bring him back?

Should Denver just... bring back Justin Simmons?

Justin Simmons turns 32 years old during the 2025 NFL Season and has played nine years in the NFL, eight with the Broncos from 2016-2023. Simmons has been a model of consistency for years, as he has never played in fewer than 12 games in a season in his nine years in the NFL. In 134 career games, Simmons has 32 interceptions, 71 passes defended, 4.5 sacks, and 666 total tackles.

He played the 2024 NFL Season with the Atlanta Falcons, starting 16 games with two interceptions, seven passes defended, and 62 total tackles. Simmons also allowed a 81.9 passer rating when in coverage, so he was still good in that department.

The Broncos have Hufanga, Jones, PJ Locke III, Devon Key, JL Skinner, and Sam Franklin of note in the safety room, so the position itself is quite deep, but I can't help but wonder if Justin Simmons would be open to a reunion and act as more of a backup player? He may still be a starting-caliber player, but we are now entering the middle of June and he is out of work.

Denver may not have Simmons on their radar at all, but it could be a fun reunion and could also make an elite position even stronger.